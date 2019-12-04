Menu
Chief Minister Michael Gunner has repeatedly refused to say who attended a $5000-a-head secret lunch he spoke at in Melbourne. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Politics

‘What has he got to hide?’ More feedback for Gunner

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 12:43 PM
Increasing calls have been made for Chief Minister Michael Gunner to come clean and disclose who he met at a secret $5000-a-head Labor fundraiser in Melbourne.

Mr Gunner refused again yesterday to say who attended the secret Labor luncheon he spoke at in Melbourne on Friday.

"The declarations of donations is handled by the NT Labor Party," he said.

It's been revealed that two of his staff - deputy chief of staff Ryan Neve and economic adviser Chris Langworthy - also travelled to Melbourne.

A spokesman from the Chief Minister's office said the pair both took leave and paid for their own flights.

Territory Alliance leader Terry Mills said that the Chief Minister "absolutely" had to reveal who attended the fundraiser.

"They've handled this situation appallingly so he needs to clear the air and only the truth will do that," he said.

He pledged that Territory Alliance would be transparent about its election fundraisers.

Last night the party held a $50-a-head dinner at the Prickles restaurant in Parap, where about 60 attended to raise money for their campaign.

Independent MLA Robyn Lambley said she didn't understand why Mr Gunner wasn't being more upfront about the whole situation.

"Why doesn't he come clean about the details?" she said.

"I guess this is a bit of taste of his own medicine since he carried on about the Foundation 51 for years.

"But I wouldn't go as far as demanding he publicly identify who was there. I think that's a little unfair."

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins said he also thought Mr Gunner should be upfront about with Territorians about the fundraiser.

"What has he got to hide?" he said.

