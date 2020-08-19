Menu
Crime

Man's last movements before hotel death

by Grace Mason
19th Aug 2020 7:01 AM | Updated: 7:04 AM
A PATHOLOGY report into precisely what killed a Brisbane businessman during an alleged sex act gone wrong is expected to be crucial in the case of a sex worker accused of causing his death.

Madeleine Joan Lewin, 32, (below) was remanded in custody on a return to prison warrant in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Tuesday, two days after she was charged with the manslaughter of Anthony Brady, 52.

Police will allege the pair met in a room at the Sunshine Tower Hotel on Sheridan St in the Cairns CBD on Wednesday night while he was on a work trip to the city.

It will be alleged she fled the scene before his body was located by police about two days later.

It is understood pictures taken by police at the crime scene are particularly graphic.

Ms Lewin did not appear in court on Tuesday with her solicitor Mark Butler asking for the case to be adjourned while awaiting a brief of evidence from police.

The case returns to court on October 28.

Mr Butler said Probation and Parole had decided to issue the return to prison warrant, meaning she could not apply for bail.

The court did not hear what she was on parole for.

Police prosecutor Nick Anderson asked for an eight-week adjournment instead of the usual six-week gap.

Madeleine Lewin, 32, was named a person of interest before her arrest. Picture Police Media
Mr Butler consented to the extended adjournment and said Ms Lewin was "not prejudiced" by the delay due to the warrant.

He said the brief would likely include "expert evidence we can't argue against" and they were also awaiting the pathologist report.

Police said on Monday results of post-mortem examinations usually took some time and were yet to be received.

Police released CCTV footage of Anthony Brady in a Sheridan St service station on Wednesday August 12.
They have remained tight-lipped over Mr Brady's likely cause of death.

Mr Brady, a married service station auditor, arrived in Cairns last Monday and was due to return home on Thursday, but never made his flight.

Police searched scrubland off Ray Jones Drive in Woree on Thursday, some 5km from the CBD, after it is understood his mobile phone had "pinged" out there.

Originally published as What key evidence will be in Cairns hotel death case

