Menu
Login
Video footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
Video footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The Beach House
Offbeat

What not to do if you're ever bogged at the beach

Matty Holdsworth
by
1st Aug 2018 12:23 PM

VIDEO footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

It shows exactly what not to do if you're ever bogged at the beach.

headphones

The 4x4 was stranded in rising water yesterday, and pulled in by another vehicle.

Only the group forgot to put someone in the driver's seat and without steering, crashed into rocks.

 

The video, shared by The Beach House, has gained more than 1000 shares and a whopping 120,000 views.

"These guys thought they were rescued but forgot to put someone in the drivers seat," The Beach House posted.

"They did have a passenger though who is lucky to be alive."

If you've ever been bogged in similar fashion send your photos to the Daily.

beach rescue editors picks offbeat rainbow beach rescue sunshine coast the beach house
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Live music fills the air in Emerald

    Live music fills the air in Emerald

    News Discover the local music opportunities available in Emerald.

    MP's stance on abortion

    MP's stance on abortion

    News Gregory member won't support proposed reforms.

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    News Borilla Community Kindergarten's Shed Soiree is next weekend.

    Anu gives kids lesson

    Anu gives kids lesson

    News Loved singer brings show to school.

    Local Partners