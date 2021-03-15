Andrew Bolt: What the ABC didn’t tell you about Porter rape claim

Normally I wouldn't tell you something this sexually explicit. I wouldn't risk shocking you or intruding like this in a family's grief over the death of their daughter.

But justice now demands it. The reputation and career of Attorney-General Christian Porter is in the balance. We can't be delicate if the price of prudery is that the possibly innocent Porter is destroyed.

You see, I've finally seen the complaint written by the woman who claimed Porter raped her 33 years ago, when she was 16 and he 17.

This is a document the ABC - particularly reporter Louise Milligan - has relied on to paint Porter as the rapist of a brilliant woman of "huge promise" whose life he destroyed and who killed herself last year.

As you will know from my earlier columns, there were already nine reasons to doubt Porter raped this woman - just as her own parents doubt.

They include the fact she suffered from a bipolar disorder, which can give you delusions.

She'd also claimed that on the night she was raped, Porter and her drank - both underaged - at the Hard Rock Cafe, which wasn't open in 1988.

Was she confused with the Oz Rock Cafe? If so, Porter then "walked" her back, apparently from Darlinghurst, 3km away, to her room at the Sydney University Women's College, Porter somehow getting past any security.

Christian Porter has been accused of rape.

Porter then put her "probably" in a bath, she claimed, mentioning how the water reached her chest, although almost every room in that block must share communal showers, without baths.

Other details seemed bizarre. She claimed Porter shaved her legs. And, she said, six years after supposedly being raped she contacted Porter and went out to dinner with him.

Since detailing those nine inaccuracies or improbabilities, I have finally been sent a copy of the woman's written statement.

My God. Now I can see everything the ABC left out as it deceptively and selectively quoted from a document written by a very, very disturbed woman.

The ABC kept from you even more improbabilities in the woman's account, including a detail of the rape that, to me, beggars belief.

First, the woman in her statement reveals she already had bulimia before she ever met Porter, and was "dissociating" on the night of the alleged rape.

Second - and I apologise again for being graphic - this account of a drunk and distraught woman being brutally raped does not fit with one critical detail she includes.

The woman claims in this statement Porter twice raped her anally, and this was "extremely painful" and "violently shocking", causing her to bleed. Yet she had a "multiple orgasm" during the final rape.

That sounds too fantastical to me.

In her statement, the woman claimed "I have always remembered these things", yet "only really understood them" after reading a book explaining "our bodies will store traumatic events and only allow them to resurface when our minds are able to examine them, usually several decades later".

But, she insisted in her statement, she'd made near-contemporaneous diary entries that confirmed she'd been raped.

Except they don't. They confirm instead that she was very disturbed.

The woman included those entries in her statement. They look irrational.

One is a page of writing that goes in a circle around a page, in which the woman uses staccato language in a debate with herself whether to tell a former boyfriend of some unspecified secret about Porter.

Then there are three pages, painted blue and yellow, one with a feather taped on it and another with the words "the nightmare is back - not a".

Finally there are pages torn from a document from 1990 or 1991 that the woman called her "Food Journal", because it's mostly about food and her body as she battled her eating disorder.

Each page has just one word, written in capital letters, with holes cut out from some of the letters - like "o" and "d". The words are: "I don't want to Xtian (Christian) pls do not take me 88!"

There is no direct mention of rape.

Why did the ABC - it seems to me - leave out all these details, and tell people only those parts of this women's complaint that sounded remotely credible?

I don't know whether Porter is innocent or guilty of rape. But I know he must be presumed innocent if this is the evidence against him.

And I know the ABC is vicious, unfair and out of control.

