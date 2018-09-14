Menu
Login
FORECAST: The weekend's weather is looking promising.
FORECAST: The weekend's weather is looking promising. Michael Nolan
News

What will the weekend's weather be like?

Matt Seaniger
by
14th Sep 2018 2:38 PM

THE Central Highlands is in for a hot weekend, with maximum temperatures predicted to rise above 30°C on Saturday (32°C) and Sunday (31°C).

Saturday's minimum is predicted to be 13°C and Sunday's low will be 15°C.

Central Highlands residents can expect light winds from the north on Saturday, but a stronger southerly change will come through on Sunday, with wind speeds getting up to 19km/h.

No rain is expected over the weekend, so conditions will be perfect for getting out and enjoying all this region has to offer.

central highlands weather weekend
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents said raising a child with special needs is both difficult and extremely rewarding for the family.

    Family's VIP treatment

    Family's VIP treatment

    News A well-earned break for the Daley family takes the stress away.

    Police: 'It is only a matter of time before you are caught'

    Police: 'It is only a matter of time before you are caught'

    News Emerald officers track down offender.

    Chickpeas specific to Central Queensland

    Chickpeas specific to Central Queensland

    News New variety developed to thrive in region's wet or dry conditions.

    Local Partners