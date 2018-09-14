What will the weekend's weather be like?

THE Central Highlands is in for a hot weekend, with maximum temperatures predicted to rise above 30°C on Saturday (32°C) and Sunday (31°C).

Saturday's minimum is predicted to be 13°C and Sunday's low will be 15°C.

Central Highlands residents can expect light winds from the north on Saturday, but a stronger southerly change will come through on Sunday, with wind speeds getting up to 19km/h.

No rain is expected over the weekend, so conditions will be perfect for getting out and enjoying all this region has to offer.