What would Central Highlanders do as mayor?

What would Central Highlanders do if they were elected mayor?

WITH local government elections looming, we recently asked our readers what they would do if they were mayor of the Central Highlands.

Here’s how you responded.

Council spending

Several CQ News readers wanted greater council spending in the areas outside Emerald.

Allison Smith Green declared that “Emerald is not the only town in the shire”, and Michael Chadbone said if he were mayor, he would “acknowledge the diversity of the region”.

Mr Chadbone added that mental health services should be strengthened.

Kili Smith reinforced that idea, wishing for more focus on youth, “the people who are meant to be our future”. Sandy Burke said she would “make improvements in relation to mental health requirements”.

Roads

Road refurbishment was a popular policy. Anita Barnett said she would set up hazard signs or simply improve the “lethal” road from Blackwater to Rolleston. Tricia Tobin said wanted a “decent road to drive on”. John Munt said he would put pressure on the government to help fix the roads that are “an embarrassment to the region”.

Cost of living

Many announced their first mayoral mandate would be the reduction in living costs. Jason Carsburg called rates in the Central Highlands “a little high”, whereas Donna Corr described them as “ridiculous”.

The elderly

The elderly were widely considered, with Theresa Rummeny wanting fairer shopping for pensioners. As mayor, Donna Corr would “strongly recommend that all grocery stores hold back some pallets of essentials for the elderly and disabled’.

Tourism

Numerous responders also thought tourism in the region needed encouragement. Would-be mayor Judy Otto would do her best to “secure funding to built a decent-size events/function centre” that she hoped would “self-sustainable” financially.