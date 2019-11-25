What you need to know about the AMAs
The who's who of musical talent and industry big wigs will gather at the 2019 American Music Awards today to celebrate artists old and new, from pop to punk and beyond.
The AMAs is one of the most wild events on the celebrity awards ceremony calendar; where Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake stepped out in top-to-toe denim, where Adam Lambert simulated oral sex on his backup dancer and Lady Gaga hit the red carpet on a mechanical horse.
We've got you covered with all the exciting details from who's performing to where to watch the show. Here's everything you need to know about one of music's biggest nights.
HOW DO I WATCH?
The show will broadcast exclusively on Foxtel. It will broadcast live on FOX8 at noon (Sydney time) on Monday, November 25.
WHO'S THE HOST?
Singer Ciara will host the event.
WHO IS NOMINATED?
This year, Post Malone has the most nominations with seven, but Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow closely with six. Taylor Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, has five nominations and a shot at beating Michael Jackson to win the most AMAs of all time. Swift, who is 29, currently has 23 wins, and Jackson had 24. Check out the full list of nominees below.
WHO WILL PERFORM?
This year has a wide variety of performers. Expect the Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain to take the stage. Swift will also be performing a medley of her hits despite alleged pushback from Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, who own her masters.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS
A RTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Marshmello & Bastille, Happier
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Señorita
Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
Ariana Grande, 7 Rings
Halsey, Without Me
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down
FAVOURITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVOURITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover
FAVOURITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Halsey, Without Me
Jonas Brothers, Sucker
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Panic! At The Disco, High Hopes
Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVOURITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVOURITE SONG - COUNTRY
Luke Combs, Beautiful Crazy
Dan + Shay, Speechless
Blake Shelton, God's Country
FAVOURITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVOURITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
FAVOURITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Post Malone, Wow.
Travis Scott, Sicko Mode
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVOURITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVOURITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Khalid, Talk
Lizzo, Juice
Ella Mai, Trip
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE ARTIST - LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVOURITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
