What you need to know Anzac Day 2021 in the Isaac region

The Daily Mercury together with CQ News has put together your total guide to Anzac Day 2021 in the Isaac region including service times, locations and the weather.

Carmila

Dawn Service: It will start at 4.28am at the Carmila Memorial Hall, 16 Music Street, with a free community breakfast to follow.

Morning Service: The march will leave at 10.30am from the Carmila Police Station heading to the Memorial Hall for the 11am Morning Service. This is followed by a free lunch.

Clermont:

Dawn Service: A parade from the corner of Capricorn and Herschel streets will depart at 4.20am to the RSL at 1 Haig Street where the dawn service will begin from 4.28am.

Morning service: The community will gather at 9.30am for a parade from the corner of Box and Capella Streets to march down to Remembrance Way for the morning service at 9.50am.

Moranbah:

Dawn Service: At the Town Square Cenotaph from 5am, with a march meeting at Moranbah Community Workers Club 4.20am for a 4.45am step off.

Morning service: A morning service will be at the Town Square Cenotaph at 10am, with a march meeting at Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre at 20 Batchelor Parade at 9.20am for 9.45am step off.

Anzac Day 2021 Exhibition: Following the Moranbah services everyone is welcome to visit the Anzac Day exhibition at the Coalface Art Gallery at Grosvenor Complex, Batchelor Parade — an eclectic mix of military memorabilia collected by David Law. The exhibition will open from 5.45am to 6.45am and 11am to noon.

The Anzac Day Morning Service at Moranbah in 2019, included special guest speaker Warrant Officer Sean Campbell Royal Australian Navy and 145 Australian Army Cadets Isaac Region.

Dysart:

Dawn Service: Beginning at 4.28am at the cenotaph, followed by breakfast at Dysart Civic Centre, 16 Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Morning service: A morning service commencing at 10.30am with a march from Draper Street to the cenotaph for the 11am morning service. A light lunch will be served at the Dysart Civic Centre following the service.

Middlemount:

Dawn Service: Beginning at 5.15am at the cenotaph at Anzac Park, followed by breakfast at Middlemount Golf and Country Club.

Morning service: A morning service commencing with a march from Carter Place at 10.30am to the Cenotaph at Anzac Park, with the morning service following at 11am.

Anzac Day lunch: A light lunch will be served at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club following the conclusion of the service. Two-up and a barbecue will be hosted by Middlemount Golf and Country Club in the afternoon.

Glenden:

Dawn Service: Beginning at 5.30am at the Cenotaph, Ewan Drive.

Morning Service: Morning march begins from the Glenden Pool, Bell Place, at 9.45am with the Morning Service starting at 10am from the Cenotaph with a community barbecue to follow.

Nebo:

Dawn Service: March starts at 4.20am from the Nebo General Store at 1 Reynolds Street, proceeding to the Nebo Cenotaph for a 4.30am Dawn Service. Breakfast to follow at the Nebo Hotel.

Morning Service: The march begins at 10.15am from Nebo State School along Oxford Street proceeding to the Nebo Cenotaph for a 10.30am morning service. A community barbecue will follow at the Nebo Memorial Hall.

Two-up: The Nebo Hotel at 2 Reynolds Street will also be hosting two-up. The time will be posted on the hotel’s Facebook page.

St Lawrence:

Morning Service: A march departs from the council’s office at 36 Macartney Street at 10.30am followed by a service at St Lawrence State School at 11am. A community lunch will be served from noon at the Broadsound Centenary Hall at 7 Railway Parade, St Lawrence.

Greenhill:

Dawn Service: Begins at 5.30am at the Greenhill Beach Boat Ramp with a free community breakfast to follow.

WEATHER

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said temperatures would be coldest just before sunrise with Moranbah expecting 16C, Clermont 13C, Dysart 15C and Carmila 20C.

Ms Hoff said forecasted maximum temperatures were for Moranbah 29C, Clermont 27C, Dysart 29C and Carmila 27C.

Rain is not forecast for Anzac Day across the Isaac region but Ms Hoff advised checking the latest update closer to Sunday.