What's on the big screen this week

FOUR very different movies hit cinemas this week, including the all-female Ocean's Eleven spin-off Ocean's 8.

Cate Blanchett stars opposite Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway in the new heist film, which centres around a very expensive diamond necklace and the annual Met Gala.

Toni Collette also stars in the creepy supernatural thriller Hereditary by first time filmmaker Ari Aster.

There's also the moderately paced family drama Kodachrome, which is inspired by the real-life closing of the last Kodachrome film lab in Kansas.

If those films are all too heavy for you, there's plenty to laugh about in the documentary Tea With The Dames starring four of the UK's most acclaimed stars of the stage and screen.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Hereditary (MA 15+)

Hereditary trailer: Australia's Toni Collette stars in what is being talked of as the scariest movie ever.

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited as it slowly destroys everything they know.

Why you should see it: This is one scary movie and it stars our very own Toni Collette. Read the review.

Ocean's 8 (M)

Debbie Ocean gathers a crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala.

Why you should see it: This Ocean's Eleven spin-off is fun and boasts a talented cast, but it's let down by some big plot holes. Read the review.

Kodachrome (M)

Set during the final days of the admired photo development system known as Kodachrome, a father and son hit the road in order to reach the Kansas photo lab before it closes its doors for good.

Why you should see it: Kodachrome's stars do their best with a script that never really kicks into gear, which isn't surprising given this is based on such a small nugget of real-life inspiration. Read the review.

Tea With The Dames (M)

Dames Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith have let the cameras in on a friendship that goes back more than half a century. The four acting greats discuss their careers and reminisce about their humble beginnings in the theatre.

Why you should see it: This is a much more bracing experience than its mild, milky title suggests thanks to the openness of its famous subjects. Read the review.

Continuing

Gringo (MA 15+)

An American businessman with a stake in a pharmaceutical company that's about to go public finds his life is thrown into turmoil by an incident in Mexico.

Why you should see it: Aussie stuntman-turned-director Nash Edgerton nails the action scenes in this violent crime caper, starring brother Joel, but when it comes to the human drama and the humour, he falls flat. Read the review.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (M)

New Solo trailer: Extended trailer gives best look yet at the latest Star Wars film.

Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

Why you should see it: We know what he will go on to achieve, but this Han Solo prequel is bucket loads of fun and steeped in plenty of Star Wars folklore for the fans. Read the review.

Deadpool 2 (MA 15+)

Deadpool 2 trailer: Marvel blockbuster gets a second outing.

Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool) brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy of supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling mutant Cable.

Why you should see it: Rising Kiwi star Julian Dennison is a great addition to this follow-up to Marvel's surprise R-rated box office hit of 2016. Ryan Reynolds is back in top form as the titular, wise-cracking hero in this satisfying sequel. Read the review.

Life of the Party (M)

Life of the Party trailer: Melissa McCarthy and Jackie Weaver star in this back to college comedy.

When her husband suddenly dumps her, housewife Deanna turns regret into re-set by going back to college - landing in the same class and school as her daughter. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, Deanna embraces freedom, fun, and frat boys on her own terms.

Why you should see it: If you like Melissa McCarthy's brand of slapstick humour then you'll like this back-to-school romp. Plus Aussie Jacki Weaver makes a great cameo as Deanna's mum Sandy. Read the review.

Tully (M)

Tully trailer: Charlize Theron stars in this honest and witty ode to motherhood.

Marlo, a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully.

Why you should see it: Director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody prove third time's a charm in this warts-and-all look at motherhood. The chemistry between Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis is captivating. Read the review.

Crooked House (PG)

Crooked House trailer: Agatha Christie classic on the big screen.

In Agatha Christie's most twisted tale, a spy-turned-private-detective is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather's murderer before Scotland Yard exposes dark family secrets.

Why you should see it: Glenn Close and Gillian Anderson shine in this tangled mystery, which faithfully portrays Christie's shocking ending.

Breath (M)

Breath trailer: Tim Winton's book is now a film starring and directed by Simon Baker.

Two teenage boys, hungry for discovery, form an unlikely friendship with a mysterious older adventurer who pushes them to take risks that will have a lasting and profound impact on their lives.

Why you should see it: Director and star Simon Baker has managed to capture the essence of Tim Winton's award-winning novel of the same name. He's joined on screen by some exciting young actors in their first-ever roles. Read the review.

Avengers: Infinity War (M)

Avengers Infinity Wars trailer: The first trailer for Marvel blockbuster featuring bad guy Thanos and just about everyone else.

The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Why you should see it: Marvel has taken some big risks with this film in which no superhero is safe as Thanos proves to be a formidable foe. Read the review.