What's on the big screen this week

AFTER years of dark, dramatic superhero films, DC has finally found its lighter side.

That continues with its latest action romp Shazam!, which sees a teenager b estowed with special powers which turn him into an adult superhero.

Aussie Jason Clarke also stars in the spooky remake of Pet Sematary, donning a Boston accent for a the scarefest.

For the kids, there's the animated adventure Wonder Park featuring the voices of Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis and John Oliver.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Shazam! (M)

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word, this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.

Why you should see it: Now that DC Comics are lightening up a little, audiences are responding in droves, with Shazam the latest offering to get the thumbs up. Read the review.

Pet Sematary (MA 15+)

After relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, Dr. Louis Creed discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.

Why you should see it: This Stephen King remake will set your nerves jangling from the get-go. Read the review.

Wonder Park (PG)

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Why you should see it: This animated film, about the magic of childhood imagination, is amiable enough but could use with a good edit.

Continuing

Dumbo (PG)

A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. But when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Why you should see it: Tim Burton expands on the classic animated tale in Disney's latest live-action remake. It's wonderful, whimsical viewing. Read the review.

Us (MA 15+)

A family's serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgangers begin to terrorise them.

Why you should see it: Director Jordan Peele proves his first film, Get Out, was no aberration. He doubles the frights with his new thriller. Read the review.

Five Feet Apart (M)

Two teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.

Why you should see it: The latest in a string of strong young adult sick-lit romances, this is a heart-wrenching, three-hanky romance. Read the review.

The Lego Movie 2 (PG)

It's been five years since everything was awesome, but now the citizens are facing a huge new threat from outer space.

Why you should see it: This bright and busy sequel is Duplo the fun, with some great messages for warring siblings. Read the review.

Fighting With My Family (M)

This heart-warming comedy follows a former wrestler and his family making a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Why you should see it: This scrappy go-lucky affair should do for pro wrestling what School of Rock did for heavy metal anthems. Read the review.

Destroyer (MA 15+)

When a fresh case exposes history from a former investigation, LAPD detective Erin Bell is forced to face her demons.

Why you should see it: Nicole Kidman channels Dirty Harry in this gritty police drama. Read the review.

Swimming With Men (M)

A man who is suffering a mid-life crisis finds new meaning in his life as part of an all-male, middle-aged, amateur synchronised swimming team.

Why you should see it: Synchronised men make a splash in this gentle, feel-good tonic. Read the review.

Hotel Mumbai (MA 15+)

This drama tells the astonishing true story of the victims and survivors of the devastating attacks on Mumbai in 2008, celebrating the compassion, courage and resilience of ordinary people.

Why you should see it: This thrilling portrait of a city under siege is tense and demanding viewing. Read the interview with Aussie star Tilda Cobham-Hervey.