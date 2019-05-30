What's on the big screen this week

HOT on the heels of the success of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody comes Rocketman.

Taron Egerton doesn't disappoint in his portrayal of a young Elton John. Singing the pop icon's songs in the animated movie Sing and getting the blessing of the man himself would have helped the young actor prepare for the role of a lifetime.

There's already Oscar buzz around Egerton's performance, which should redeem him from the box office flop that was Robin Hood.

Boasting over-the-top costumes and bucket loads of nostalgia, Rocketman charts Elton John's colourful transformation from a shy piano prodigy, real name Reginald Dwight, into an international superstar.

Also out this week is the rebooted Godzilla sequel King of the Monsters, which follows the giant lizard's epic clashes with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis - the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Rocketman (TBA)

A musical fantasy about how a small-town boy and shy piano prodigy became Elton John, one of the most iconic figures in pop music and culture.

Why you should see it: Hollywood seems to be on a bit of a musical biopic roll after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, but with his vocal chops and blessing from Elton John himself, Taron Egerton is a worthy leading man.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (M)

The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Why you should see it: Warner Brothers' and Legendary's big-budget reboot of the Godzilla franchise goes from strength to strength. Following on from the 2014 film, this clash of the titans must be seen on the big screen.

Continuing

Aladdin (PG)

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Why you should see it: Despite worries over Will Smith's half-human, half CGI Genie, feedback from early screenings has been overwhelmingly positive for Disney's latest live-action remake.

2040 (G)

Award-winning director Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film) embarks on a journey to explore what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream.

Why you should see it: Some of the answers offered in the film will shock you, but always in a positive way. Read the interview with Damon Gameau.

Brightburn (MA 15+)

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?

Why you should see it: This is an interesting horror take on the rising popularity of superheroes, produced by someone who knows the genre well - Guardian of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (MA 15+)

Super-assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

Why you should see it: The team behind this over-the-top action franchise have managed to reload for a third hard-hitting round, with leading man Keanu Reeves once again impressing with his physical commitment to the role. Read the interview with Keanu Reeves.

Code Geass - Lelouch of the Resurrection (MA 15+)

After an 11-year wait, the fan-favourite Japanese anime series Code Geass series returns in a new feature-length epic. The world has unified around the reorganised United Federation of Nations and has enjoyed days of continuing peace, until now.

Why you should see it: This is strictly for adult fans of the anime series only.

Poms (PG)

Martha moves into a retirement community and starts a cheer leading squad with her fellow residents.

Why you should see it: This seniors comedy relies on some pretty well-worn tropes, but it's got enough comedy bite to entertain. It's also great to see so many talented film legends together on screen. Read the review.

The Hustle (M)

A remake of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in which two down-and-out con artists engage in a 'loser leaves town' contest.

Why you should see it: Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway are well-matched as opposing con women, but a few of their jokes fall flat. Wilson's physical comedy, though, can't be faulted. Read the interview with Anne Hathaway.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG)

Tim's Goodman is a former Pokémon trainer whose father mysteriously disappears in a car crash. Tim travels to Ryme where he partners up with Pikachu and they discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe.

Why you should see it: The story isn't unique but this quirky and colourful film will delight Pokemon fans, with Ryan Reynolds' voicing of Pikachu a draw card for the uninitiated. Read the review.

Top End Wedding (M)

Lauren and Ned are engaged and they have just 10 days to find Lauren's mother, who has gone AWOL somewhere in the remote far north of Australia, reunite her parents and pull off their dream wedding.

Why you should see it: Miranda Tapsell leads the Aussie rom-com into uncharted territory in this cross-cultural crowd pleaser. Read the review.