What's on the big screen this week

CHRISTMAS has come early for fans of horror and slasher films, with Blumhouse Productions' remake of the 1970s film Black Christmas hitting cinemas today.

The Sophia Takal-directed reboot stars Imogen Poots as a college student who, along with her sorority sisters, is stalked by murderous stranger.

Also out this week is the family film Playing With Fire, starring wrestler-turned-actor John Cena as firefighter who struggles to wrangle three mischievous kids.

For the little ones there are also the animated films Playmobil: The Movie and The Queen's Corgi.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Black Christmas (M)

A group of students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break in this remake of the 1974 horror film of the same name.

Why you should see it: This New Zealand-filmed reboot feels very timely thanks to the #metoo spin director Sophia Takal and Blumhouse productions have put on the classic slasher film. Read the interview with Takal and star Imogen Poots.

Playing With Fire (PG)

A crew of rugged fighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.

Why you should see it: This family film is meant to be a vehicle for wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, but it's as soggy as microwaved leftovers. Read the review.

The Queen's Corgi (PG)

The British monarch's favourite dog gets lost from the palace and finds himself at a dog fight club. He then begins his long journey to find his way back home.

Why you should see it: There aren't enough cute dogs to save this below average animation.

Playmobil: The Movie (G)

When her younger brother Charlie unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home.

Why you should see it: This predictable toy story is stuck in its competitor's shadow.

Continuing

The Addams Family (PG)

The eccentrically macabre Addams family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday's friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families.

Why you should see it: The first ever animated feature film adaptation of Charles Addams' beloved comic series delivers a good message but lacks frights and spooks. Read the review.

The Good Liar (MA 15+)

Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. But as Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her.

Why you should see it: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen are a fabulous combination but a clunky script wastes their considerable talents. Read the review.

Koko: A Red Dog Story (G)

The film follows the story of Koko - the dog who played the titular character in the Red Dog films.

Why you should see it: This comedy mockumentary will appeal to dog lovers and fans of the films, with some adorable re-enactments of Koko's Red Dog journey.

Frozen 2 (PG)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

Why you should see it: It was always going to be hard to strike upon the same magic of the first film, but you fans will still flock to this sequel in droves. Read the review.

Knives Out (M)

A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Why you should see it: This razor-sharp whodunit with a wonderfully eclectic cast, is like a 21st century reboot of Agatha Christie. Read the review.

Mrs Lowry & Son (PG, limited release)

A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion.

Why you should see it: Outstanding actors Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall do their best with a mediocre script.

21 Bridges

An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Why you should see it: This cop thriller pays homage to the classic films of the genre, building to a clever twist while not overcomplicating an action-packed cat and mouse game. Read the interview with Taylor Kitsch.

Judy & Punch (MA 15+)

In Seaside (nowhere near the sea), puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show in an an anarchic town on the brink of mob rule.

Why you should see it: First-time director Mirrah Foulkes delivers a strong voice and vision in this dark and offbeat tale of redemption. Read the interview with Foulkes.

Official Secrets (MA 15+)

The true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Why you should see it: A small act of courage has big knock-on effect in this earnest political thriller, based on real events. Read the interview with Keira Knightley.

Charlie's Angels (M)

When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Why you should see it: These new angels may be athletic, but their wings struggle to carry the old ideas of the franchise. Read the review.

Ford V Ferrari (M)

American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Why you should see it: Matt Damon and Christian Bale are at the top of their game in this car drama that's not just for petrol heads. Read the review.

Last Christmas (PG)

Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Why you should see it: Christmas and George Michael the perfect combination in this festive romcom with a twist. Read the review.