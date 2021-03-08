Menu
Delicious Colorful Plastic Drinking Straws; Bendable, Flexible, Disposable, Rainbow Colors
Politics

What’s next on Qld’s ban list after plastics

by Jack McKay
8th Mar 2021 7:22 PM
Foam coffee cups and food containers are facing the chop after a push to ban the products was backed by the public and business in a recent government survey.

The Environment Department has revealed the proposal to outlaw expanded polystyrene (EPS) products attracted "strong" support during a recent six week-long consultation.

The Government is poised to pass laws this week that will make it illegal for businesses to sell a range of plastic products, including straws and cutlery.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon did not respond to questions about the government’s EPS survey. (Image/Josh Woning)
The plastics ban could start as early as September, with businesses busted flouting the rules to be slapped with fines of more than $6000.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon did not respond to questions asking for the result of the government's consultation on the proposed polystyrene ban - despite it wrapping up more than a month ago.

But in a letter to a parliamentary committee examining the plastics ban legislation, Ms Scanlon's department said the consultation had demonstrated "strong public and business support" for including specific EPS products, such as cups and food containers, in the initial plastics ban.

 

Of the almost 20,000 submissions made to a separate government survey last year about banning certain single-use plastics, more than 90 per cent of respondents said they supported the move.

Plastic straws, plates, cutlery and stirrers will be included in the initial ban, with the government to be given the power to outlaw more products via regulation - but only after consultation.

The National Retail Association has previously voiced support for expanded polystyrene foodware and oxo-degradable plastics to be included in the ban, describing them as "problematic and damaging to the environment".

 

 

environment plastic plastic ban

