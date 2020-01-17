WHAT’S ON: 15+ things to do on Australia Day

IT’S time to pull out the lamingtons, slide on the thongs and recognise local heroes, as we celebrate what it means to be Australian.

Australia Day means an entire day of family fun and activities across the region.

Isaac, Central Highlands and Barcaldine regional councils will host several free events for all ages, plus a number of sporting competitions to get involved in.

Alpha:

ENJOY an afternoon full of free team competitions, with great prizes up for grabs. Hosted by the Alpha Jockey Club, the event will be held from 2pm at Fordham Park. There will be a live band and mechanical bull, a cash bar throughout the day and dinner included. The event will be followed by the Australia Day awards at 5pm.

Aramac:

THE Aramac State School P & C Association will host a free breakfast and family fun activities at the Aramac Memorial Park and Aquatic Centre from 7am. There will be plenty of prizes to be won throughout the morning, before the Australia Day Awards from 8.15am.

Barcaldine:

GO ALL out for your chance to win the best dressed competition at the Barcaldine Swimming Pool. From 4pm there will be family pool activities, plus a lucky door prize, and free barbecue dinner available. The Australia Day Awards will be held from 6pm.

START the celebrations early with the Barcaldine Cricket Club Super 6s and darts competition on Saturday, January 25 at the Barcaldine Showgrounds. Enjoy a fancy dress six-a-side cricket game, with prizes to be won for best dressed and the winning teams. It will be a fun, social game for mixed teams of ladies, men and juniors. Players must be 13 years and older. Entry is $60 per team. The darts competition will also be held for men and women over 18 years. The winner will be crowned the Aussie Day Champ. Player nomination is $10. For more information and to nominate teams, contact Steve Hansen on 0428 516 129 or contact the Barcaldine Super Sixes Facebook page.

Blackwater:

DON’T miss your chance to win best dressed, best homemade hat and best decorated scooter or bike at the Blackwater Aquatic Centre. Enjoy a free barbecue breakfast from 9am, free inflatables and the Australia Day Award presentations. Pool entry will be free all day and the first 100 coffees will also be free.

Capella:

COOL off with free entry to the Capella Aquatic Centre all day. The morning will start at 8am with a barbecue breakfast by Capella State School, followed by Australia Day Award presentations at 9am and the thong throwing competition at 10am.

Clermont:

DON’T miss the huge annual parade from Capella St to Centenary park at 5pm, which will be followed by a range of Australia Day activities for the whole family at 6.15pm. The free event will run until 9pm.

Dysart:

HEAD to the Dysart Civic Centre for the Australia Day awards, which will be followed by morning tea and activities from 11.30am. Dress up for a chance to win ‘best dressed Aussie’ and ‘best decorated bike or skateboard’. Head to the Dysart Pool at 1.30pm for a free afternoon of fun for the family.

Emerald:

JOIN the Emerald and Gemfields community members for a free barbecue breakfast, thanks to the Emerald Lions Club at the McIndoe Function Centre from 7am. The citizenship ceremony will be held at 8am followed by the Australia Day Award presentations.

SLIDE in for a free family day out at the Emerald Aquatic Centre. Free entry will be offered from 10am to 5pm and the water slides will be open throughout the day. Guests are encouraged to take their own chairs and shade structures. Barbecues will be available, although no alcohol will be allowed.

START your day early with the Australia Day Aquathon, hosted by the Central Highlands Triathlon Club. The race will be held at Emerald Aquatic Centre and is the first race in the Central Highlands Triathlon Club’s Aquathon Series. Races start from 6.30am. There will be a Mini Aqua (500 run, 50m swim, 500 run), Trya Aqua (2.5km run, 250m swim, 2.5km run), Big Aqua (5km run, 500m swim, 2.5km run) and Team Big Aqua (5km run, 500m swim, 2.5km run). Register at https://www.centralhighlandstriathlonclub.com/events/ by January 25. Family costs $25, $10 for individuals and $25 for a team.

Jericho:

ENJOY a morning of swimming and tennis at the Jericho multi-purpose court from 8am. Hosted by the Jericho QCWA, don’t miss the free big breakfast and morning tea, with tea and coffee available. Australia Day Award presentations will be held from 9am.

Middlemount:

SPLASH in for a free day at the pool with plenty of competitions and activities. There will be prizes for the best dressed Aussie, a thong throwing competition and more fun games. A community breakfast will be held at the Middlemount Community Hall at 8am followed by the award ceremony at 9.15am. The day will continue at the Middlemount Pool from 10.30am.

Moranbah:

CELEBRATE the Aussie spirit at Moranbah with the Australia Day awards. They will be held at Moranbah Community Centre from 10.30am to 1.30pm. The free event will include the Isaac Region Citizenship Ceremony.

Muttaburra:

FUN and free community activities will be held throughout the morning at the Muttaburra Golf Club. Activities start from 7.30am and a free big breakfast available. The awards presentation will start at 9.30am.

Sapphire:

HEAD to the Sapphire Pool for a fun day out with family and friends. Free entry will be offered from 11am to 5pm, with plenty of activities for the children. A free sausage sizzle will available thanks to Bobtrac and management.

Rolleston:

JOIN Springsure and Rolleston community members for Australia Day celebrations. A free barbecue breakfast will be held at Rolleston Town Hall from 8am, followed by Australia Day Award presentations.

Photo competition:

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council is holding an Australia Day Youth Photo Contest to reflect on what it means to be Australian. Simply upload a picture of what it means to be Australian and explain why. More than $150 worth of vouchers to Big W, EB Games, Target or BCF are up for grabs. Entry is open to all young people aged between 10 and 25 who live within the Central Highlands region. Entries close January 28. For more information, visit http://www.centralhighlands.qld.gov.au/facilities-recreation/whats-on/australia-day-in-the-central-highlands/