Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FERMENTED FOODS: Learn to make camembert cheese and sourdough bread. Photo Tom Threadingham
FERMENTED FOODS: Learn to make camembert cheese and sourdough bread. Photo Tom Threadingham
Lifestyle

WHAT’S ON: Four things to do in the region

Kristen Booth
6th Feb 2020 7:00 PM

FROM tropical themed races to a day for the ladies, here are four things to do in the region over the next week.

1. KYARRA Holdings vet surgery invites women from all sectors to come together in Springsure for Ladies Day. It will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at Springsure Golf Club. Tickets cost $45 and are available through Eventbrite.

2. DRESS in your best Hawaiian outfit and head to the Emerald Jockey Club for the first race day of the year on Saturday, February 8. Enjoy five races from noon at the tropical-themed race day, with more than $10,000 up for grabs. Gates open at 11am and tickets cost $10.

3. LEARN how to make camembert cheese, sourdough bread and fermented foods at a workshop in Emerald on Sunday, February 9. Tickets start at $75 for the unique experience. For more information or to book your spot, visit the Permaculture Real Food website.

4. DON’T miss the Central Highlands Cricket T20 grand final next weekend. Emerald Magpies will take on Dysart Dingoes at Dysart. The game will start at 9.30am on February 15. A canteen and a sausage sizzle will be available on the day.

central highlands cricket cheese making cricket carnival kyarra holdings pioneer park race day t20 cricket things to do what's on
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wife of cop killed in fatal crash sues for damages

        premium_icon Wife of cop killed in fatal crash sues for damages

        News Sergeant Brendan Poustie died after being struck by a car while jogging before his late shift.

        A mum stored used glass pipe in her bra

        premium_icon A mum stored used glass pipe in her bra

        News She was told this was her final chance.

        Racing legends kick off Emerald’s first race day

        Racing legends kick off Emerald’s first race day

        News More than $10,000 in prizemoney is up for grabs.

        Proposed partnership promises better rural education

        premium_icon Proposed partnership promises better rural education

        News An ‘exciting’ collaboration between CSDE and USQ is in the works.