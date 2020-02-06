WHAT’S ON: Four things to do in the region

FROM tropical themed races to a day for the ladies, here are four things to do in the region over the next week.

1. KYARRA Holdings vet surgery invites women from all sectors to come together in Springsure for Ladies Day. It will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at Springsure Golf Club. Tickets cost $45 and are available through Eventbrite.

2. DRESS in your best Hawaiian outfit and head to the Emerald Jockey Club for the first race day of the year on Saturday, February 8. Enjoy five races from noon at the tropical-themed race day, with more than $10,000 up for grabs. Gates open at 11am and tickets cost $10.

3. LEARN how to make camembert cheese, sourdough bread and fermented foods at a workshop in Emerald on Sunday, February 9. Tickets start at $75 for the unique experience. For more information or to book your spot, visit the Permaculture Real Food website.

4. DON’T miss the Central Highlands Cricket T20 grand final next weekend. Emerald Magpies will take on Dysart Dingoes at Dysart. The game will start at 9.30am on February 15. A canteen and a sausage sizzle will be available on the day.