WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

HERE are four things to do this weekend. Check out our full list of Australia Day activities for more:

1. SEE how much you know about the country at the Australia Day Trivia Night. The fun night will be hosted by Emerald Golf Club on January 25 with lots of giveaways and prizes up for grabs. Reserve a table by calling the club on 07 4982 1274.

2. GET creative at a painting class for kids from nine years old. The event will be held from 2-4pm on January 25 at Open Your Art, Emerald. Tickets cost $35 and include food and drinks. Book through the Kids Painting Facebook event. The event has been organised by 2020 Sunflower Queen Entrant Grace Simpson with all funds raised to go to BUSHkids.

3. EMERALD Car Club members are invited for a cruise and BBQ breakfast at the Fairbairn Dam on Australia Day. Meet at the Car Club shed at 8am for an 8.15am start which will be followed by the social morning at the dam. Membership is $40 and can be paid on the day.

4. HEAD to the Sapphire Pool for a fun day out with family and friends on Australia Day. Free entry will be offered from 11am to 5pm, with plenty of activities for the children. A free sausage sizzle will available thanks to Bobtrac.