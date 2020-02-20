WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

NOT sure what to do this weekend? Here are five activities and events you can head along to.

1. The Green Space

All parents, teachers and young people are invited to check out Emerald’s youth drop in centre at the PCYC. Enjoy video games, board games, ping pong, air hockey and much more while socialising in a safe space. It’s designed for people aged 11-18 and is open from 3.30-5.30pm on February 21.

2. Pink Stumps Ladies Day

Celebrate women in the club and support the McGrath Foundation at the Emerald Brothers Cricket Club Pink Stumps Ladies Day. Dress up in pink for a day on the lawn while socialising, watching a game of cricket and enjoying nibbles. Tickets cost $10, which includes a glass of wine. It will be held at the showgrounds from 11.30am on February 22. Live music from 5pm and a kids corner will be provided.

3. RnR afternoon

Reset and rethink at a relaxing afternoon hosted by CHRRUP at St Brigids on February 22. The afternoon starts from 3pm and will provide nibbles, drinks and a barbecue while listening to guest speaker Paul Spinks who will provide encouragement to parents. The day will also have plenty of fun activities for children and adults. RSVP through the CHRRUP Facebook page.

4. Pet adoption day

Meet your next best friend at the CQ Pet Rescue adoption day this weekend. Enjoy the many puppies, dogs, cats and kittens that are looking for their furever home. Meet them up close and you might leave with a furry friend of your own. It will be held from 9am to 1pm at the Maraboon Pet Resort with a barbecue available throughout the day. The hydrobath will also be there.

5. Teddy Bear Picnic

Pick out a favourite teddy and join parents and their young ones for a teddy bears picnic in Emerald next week. Emerald Gumnuts Playgroup will host the event at Centenary Park from 9.30am on Tuesday, February 25. Make some new friends and enjoy some play time in the fresh air.