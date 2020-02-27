WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

FOUR THINGS: Here are some activities for the weekend and next week.

NOT sure what to do this weekend? Here are four activities and events you can head along to.

1. Dingo Leap Year Night Markets

Support the Dingo Rural Fire Brigade by coming along to the twilight markets on Saturday, February 29 from 4pm to 9pm at the Dingo Town Hall. It is a family-friendly event with activities and entertainment for everyone. More information here.

2. Capella Aquathon

Get down to support your favourite competitors at the second race of the Central Highlands Triathlon Club's Capella Aquathon on Sunday, March 1 from 6am to 9am at the Capella Aquatic Centre. More information here.

3. Clean Up Australia Day

Join in the big clean-up for Clean Up Australia Day on March 1 at Emerald Botanic Gardens from 8am to 12pm. Register on the day at the Opal Street entrance and receive gloves and tools. A barbecue follows at 10am. More information here.

4. International Women's Day

Celebrate International Women's Day at the Emerald Library at 10am on March 6. Organised by the Central Highlands Regional Council, the morning includes morning tea and a live stream of guest speakers. See here for a complete list of events in the region.