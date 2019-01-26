What's on this week

Ready, set, dance!

ARE your little ones full of beans? Emerald Academy of Dance is hosting a free Open Day for all dancers aged two to five who are keen to try out their amazing Ready Set Dance program. Ready Set Dance is a one hour combo class which includes jazz, tap, hip hop, singing, music and a whole lot of fun for girls and boys. It focuses on developing the three Cs for preschoolers: confidence, co-ordination and creativity. The Open Day is on Thursday, January 31 at EAOD's studio at 13 Cottonview Road, Emerald. The two to three-year-olds' Taster Class is from 3.30pm to 4pm and the four to five-year-olds' Taster Class is from 4pm to 4.30pm.

Thursday night trivia

BLACKWATER Country Club's popular Thursday Trivia Nights are back and bigger and better than ever this year. Held each week, Thursday Trivia Nights give you a chance to round up your mates and head out for a night of laughs and brain-busting fun. The next Thursday Trivia Night is on January 31 and the bistro will be open from 5.30pm for dinner. The fun kicks off at 7pm and there are great prizes up for grabs for the winning team, including a gift voucher to spend at the club. The club also has a kids play area, so there's no need to find a babysitter. So why not fire up your brain cells and test your trivia knowledge!

Movie night fundraiser

LOOKING for some good, old-fashioned family fun? St Luke's Anglican Church Emerald is hosting a movie premiere event at Emerald Cinema Complex on Thursday, January 31. The movie being shown is Instant Family. Rated PG, the movie is a comedy-drama inspired by the true events of a family in the American foster care system. The premiere event starts at 6pm, with light refreshments served, and the movie kicks off at 7pm. The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for primary school aged children. Tickets can be purchased by phoning Dianne McAtee on 0439821866 or visiting the Anglican Bargain Shop.

Fun run in the gardens

GET up and start your day in the best possible way with the Emerald Botanic Gardens parkrun. It starts at 7am every Saturday and you can choose whether you walk, run, jog or even skip the beautiful 5km track. It is free to participate and is open to all ages and all levels of fitness. If you are a competitive runner, you can register for a barcode and get your running time recorded to keep track of your personal best. Pets are allowed to join you on the run, so make sure you bring them along. Throw on your running shoes, grab your family or friends and come down to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens this weekend.

Sport come and try day

THE Emerald Brothers Cricket Club is hosting a free come and try day for their Master Blasters program on February 1. Master Blasters is a super fun, social and safe 90-minute cricket program designed for boys and girls aged seven to 11 years of age. The come and try part of the day kicks off at 4pm at the Emerald Showgrounds. Children can then sign up to the Master Blasters program, which runs every Friday for six weeks, immediately after the come and try day at 4.30pm. The program costs $89 per child and all equipment is supplied. To register, visit playcricket.com.au and search postcode 4720.