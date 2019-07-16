5 THINGS: Some activities to enjoy in the Central Highlands include Emerald Parkrun.

5 THINGS: Some activities to enjoy in the Central Highlands include Emerald Parkrun. FILE

Meet some furry friends

ON SATURDAY Bells Barnyard is back for another instalment of furry family fun.

From the McIndoe side entrance at the Botanical Gardens, everyone will be able to get up close and personal with some cute hand raised farm animals.

A drawcard for the event will be the support of local businesses with around 20 business stalls set to feature on the day.

The day runs from 8am-3pm tomorrow and includes a number of activities, music, food, crafts, stalls and more!

If you'd like your business to have a stall, message the 'Bells Barnyard Emerald' Facebook page.

Fun run in the park

GET up and start your day in the best possible way with the Emerald Botanic Gardens Parkrun.

The run is on at 7am every Saturday and you can choose whether you walk, run, jog or even skip the beautiful 5km track.

It is free to participate and is open to all ages and all levels of fitness.

If you are a competitive runner, you can register for a bar code and have your running time recorded.

Pets are allowed to join you on the run, so make sure you bring them along.

Throw on your running shoes, grab your family or friends and come down to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens this weekend.

Snooker fundraiser

HEAD down to the Blackwater Hotel on Thursday, July 25 to get into some serious snooker.

Entry is $10, single players only for a $50 cash prize plus half the pot.

The other half of the pot will go to nominated charity of the month.

There are knock out rounds, one winner a night.

Games timed to 30 minutes, running till midnight.

Limit of eight players per night.

There will be money boards and raffles as well.

Sign up from 7.30pm, competition kicks off at 8pm.

Information on the Blackwater Hotel Facebook page.

Value at winter markets

THE Alpha District Tourism & Development Association will host winter markets on July 20.

There will be stalls of all kinds from plants to craft, new and used items, baking, tea and coffee, a sausage sizzle, pancakes, potato spirals and donuts.

Come along and enjoy the local hospitality stalls $5.

To register for a stall please contact Tanya or Wayne.

Contacts: Tanya McDonell on 07 4985 1050 or Wayne Rostron on 0447 851 388.

The markets run from 8.30am-12.30pm.

So just because it's a bit nippy doesn't mean that market bargains and steals stop.

Alpha memorial golf day

THE Alpha Golf Club will host a special day of play for the Rowley Roberts golf fun day.

The event will be run in memory of foundation member Rowley Roberts.

Two per Ambrose at a cost of $10 per player.

Novelty events and raffle.

Everyone welcome - partners will be found. Come along for a day filled with exercise, fun and laughter.

Contact: Fran on 0429063003 or Alpha Golf Club on 07 4985 1398.

Head to the Alpha Golf Club, Dryden Street, Alpha, from 11am on July 20 to be a part of it.

Make the trip out to Alpha for some golf and be a part of a good cause.