What’s open on the Easter long weekend

Don’t get caught out this Easter weekend. Here’s a comprehensive list of the opening hours for all the major retailers this long weekend.

Don’t get caught out this Easter weekend. Here’s a comprehensive list of the opening hours for all the major retailers this long weekend.

Don't get caught without groceries or Easter eggs this year.

Easter is a time for celebration and being with family - but it's also a time when many retailers close their doors.

Below is a comprehensive list of the opening times for all the major Aussie retailers over this Easter long weekend.

RELATED: How Brisbane lockdown will affect long weekend travel

Woolworths will have reduced trading hours this Easter long weekend. Picture: David Crosling

WOOLWORTHS

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed.

There are a few exceptions, including Brisbane Airport in Qld, Busselton, Eaton and Margaret River in WA and Mt Barker, Murray Bridge Marketplace and Victor Harbor in SA.

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Most stores closed in NSW and the ACT.

Most stores open in Victoria (excluding Moama), Qld, WA, (excluding Esperance), SA (excluding Adelaide Metropolitan areas and Millicent). NT and Tas also open.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

Most stores open.

Many major retailers will be closed on Good Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

COLES

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed.

Mt Barker and Victor Harbor in SA open, Vasse, Busselton, Dunsborough, Margaret River, Eaton Fair, Busselton Central in WA open.

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open (Standard hours with some exclusions, closing at 5pm in SA).

Perth metro stores open 8am-5pm.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Most stores closed in NSW, except the following: Lavington, Deniliquin, Bega, Tuggerah, Wyoming, Goulburn, Bowral, Batemans Bay, Broadway, Erina, Forster, Bateau Bay, Katoomba, Wadalba, Marketown, Grafton Shoppingworld, Tweed City, Tweed Heads, Lismore, Grafton, Murwillumbah, Yamba, Ocean Shores, Banora Point, Kempsey, Laurieton, Green Point, Moss Vale, South Grafton, Casino, Eden, Chittaway Point, Shellharbour, Lisarow, Medowie, Salamander Bay.

In Victoria most stores open except Croydon North and Little Knox closed.

In ACT and Tasmania all stores open.

In SA all stores closed except Adelaide CBD and Rundle Place open 11am-5pm (regional stores vary).

Perth metro stores open 11am-5pm.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open.

Standard hours with some exclusions in NSW, and Victoria. CBD and Metro open 11am-5pm in SA.

Perth metro stores open 8am-6pm.

NT stores open 8am-8pm.

ALDI

Aldi has extended its trading hours this Easter long weekend.

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed.

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open with extended trading hours.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Some stores closed in NSW and SA.

All stores open in Qld, ACT WA and Vic.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open.

See your local listing for opening hours.

WESTFIELD

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

All stores open in Qld, Vic and WA

All stores closed in NSW, ACT and SA

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open

There’s good news for Dan Murphy’s customers with most stores open across the Easter break.

DAN MURPHY'S

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed.

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Most stores open.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open.

Dan Murphy's invite their customers to check their local store's trading hours at Danmurphys.com.au.

TARGET

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed.

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Most stores open except for Bankstown, Penrith, Leichhardt, St Marys, Warringah Mall, Roselands, Chatswood, Eastgardens, Albany, Mt Druitt, Parramatta, Cowra, Burwood, Castle Hill, Blacktown, Merrylands, Lithgow, Broadway, Carlingford, Macarthur Square, Glenquarie, Wollongong, Narellan, Longreach, Weston Creek, Scone. Emerald, Myrtleford, Narrogin, Bacchus Marsh and Kununurra.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open.

Don’t get caught out without any drinks on Good Friday.

BWS

• Good Friday (April 2)

Most stores closed (some drive-throughs in SA and VIC are open).

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Most stores open.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open.

Customers can check the opening times of their local BWS at bws.com.au.

MYER

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed.

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All major city stores open.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Sydney open, but most NSW stores closed.

Rest of the major city stores open.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open.

To view other store opening times, which may vary from the CBD stores listed above, customers are advised to visit myer.com.au for local store trading hours.

Most Myer stores will continue trading over Easter, except for Good Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

DAVID JONES

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed.

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open from 10am-6pm.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

All stores open from 10am-6pm.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open from 10am-6pm.

Some variation in opening hours may occur between stores. Customers are invited to visit davidjones.com for local store trading hours.

KMART

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed.

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open.

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Most stores open Victoria, Qld, WA and SA open.

Most stores in NSW closed.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open.

BIG W

• Good Friday (April 2)

All stores closed

• Easter Saturday (April 3)

All stores open (Trading hours may vary)

• Easter Sunday (April 4)

Some stores may be closed. Check the Big W website for local trading hours.

• Easter Monday (April 5)

All stores open

HOYTS

Hoyts will continue trading normally over the Easter long weekend.

EVENT CINEMAS

Event Cinemas will continue trading normally over the Easter long weekend.

Event Cinemas is offering Family Saver passes for sessions before 5pm every day over Easter. Grandparent passes are also available, with one senior ticket and two kids for $30.

Additional deals are also available. Check the Event Cinemas website for more.

Originally published as What's open on the Easter long weekend