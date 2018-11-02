Taylor Swift concert tickets slashed

Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation tour down under

AUSSIE promoters have slashed the price of Taylor Swift's concert tickets in Sydney and Brisbane after both cities fail to sell out.

Live Nation are selling last minute tickets to Swift's Sydney concert on Friday night for as little as $104.40, a surprise markdown for the artist who previously sold out stadiums on her 1989 tour.

Despite being in Australia since October, the singer has made herself hard to spot thanks to a lack of public appearances and a carefully-curated Instagram feed giving no hints about her location.

Swift has so far kept her Instagram posts about her tour to a minimum, sharing a photo of herself in a forest last week.

The singer gave no hint of where in the country it was taken, keeping the location as vague as possible by geotagging the photo "Australia".

Swift also has her comments switched off on Instagram, meaning fans can't speculate about where she could be in the comments section.

WHEN IS TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING IN AUSTRALIA?

Taylor Swift has two shows left in Australia after kicking off her Reputation tour in Western Australia last month, receiving rave reviews for her Perth and Melbourne concerts.

Sydney: Friday November 2 at ANZ Stadium.

Brisbane: Tuesday November 6 The Gabba.

When the singer's tour date were announced last year, the decision not to include Adelaide upset her South Australian fans who took to social media to complain they had been snubbed.

CAN YOU STILL GET TICKETS?

Surprisingly there are still tickets available to Swift's Sydney and Brisbane show via Live Nation. Tickets start at just $104.40 for her Sydney show and $105.93 for her Brisbane appearance.

The cost of her Reputation tour in the US has come under fire, with fans complaining the prices were too steep.

"I paid US$150 (A$192) for my ticket with amazing seats for the 1989 tour," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Now for the same seats I have to pay about US$500 (A$640)."

Charli XCX

Broods

WHO WILL BE HER SUPPORT ACTS?

If Taylor Swift wasn't enough, the pop princess is being joined by two other top acts for her Australian tour.

English singer Charli XCX and New Zealand sibling duo Broods will be joining Swift on the road.