When the guns fell silent

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Chinchilla was brought to a poignant standstill at the Fuller Place cenotaph on Sunday morning. Amani Vassiliou

A MODEST but dignified crowd gathered beneath the Fuller Place cenotaph on Sunday morning to mark 100 years since the signing of the armistice which ended World War I.

Young and old, including respected Chinchilla war veterans, were brought to a poignant standstill as they paid respect to the fallen at a moving Remembrance Day ceremony.

Master of Ceremonies Bill Belcher welcomed everyone and afterwards said the turnout was a testament to the importance of commemorating the moment the guns fell silent.

"Remembrance Day came in after World War II but I think they should still push Armistice Day because that was supposed to be the war to end all wars but it hasn't, " Mr Belcher said.

"Twenty-one years later we were back at it again in the same areas.”

Following Mr Belcher's message, Pastor Tanya Errey presented the prayer and RSL sub-branch vice-president Don Allen delivered the ode.

Among those to lay a bouquet was Chinchilla local Yvonne Lilliman who spent the last two years researching her great-great- grandfather, Thomas Ellison.

"He is from Blackburn in the UK and fought alongside the Aussies on Anzac day and survived that,” Mrs Lilliman said.

"He was then sent to France where he was awarded a military medal for jumping in a trench and killing quite a few Germans to enable his battalion to proceed.

"Now he is one of the hundreds of tiny graveyards all over France.”

Following the service, the crowd adjourned to the Chinchilla RSL sub-branch for a morning tea and to view a museum display of WWI memorabilia and Chinchilla News war articles from 1914-1918.

Chinchilla Museum research officer Tricia Henningsen said the display, which was years in the making, began as way to commemorate the "end of the war rather than the beginning”.

"These articles are not available anywhere else and they offer an opportunity for people to see what was published at the time on their family member,” she said.

"There were 365-odd soldiers from Chinchilla and districts who went to war on whom we have tried to gather as much information as possible.

"About 70 were killed in action ... that was a sizeable portion of the community that didn't come home, and those that did, had either mental or physical wounds.

"On the plus side, lots of them met their war brides overseas and brought them home to start a new family.”