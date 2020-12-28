When to pack up your Christmas tree

Christmas is over and 2021 is fast approaching, which begs the question - how long should you wait before packing up your Christmas tree?

Now if you're lazy like me you might keep your Christmas tree out until mid-February (or even next Christmas), but turns out there's actually a day you're meant to ditch your decorations.

The problem is, no one can decide on the day.

Some say you'll be cursed if you pull your tree down too early while other superstitions say you'll bring bad luck into the new year if you wait too long.

Some people kill their holiday cheer on December 26. It is Boxing Day after all - the perfect time to box up all those pesky holiday decorations cluttering your house.

Others see December 31 as the perfect time to call it quits. This could be your last chance to take down your Noel ornaments and thereby stop bad luck following you into the new year.

However, a Christian tradition which dates all the way back to the 4th century CE claims the Twelfth Night is the end of the Christmas period.

Christmas Day is day one of the 12-day countdown (hence the song the Twelve Days of Christmas) which means you should get rid of your Christmas decor on January 5.

January 5 also corresponds with the Eve of the Epiphany, a big Christian feast day that happens on January 6.

Some believe that if you don't manage to take your Saint Nick decorations down by the Twelfth Night, then you have to keep them around for the rest of the year to avoid bad luck.

But to make things more complicated, another popular Christian belief from the 19th century sees February 2 as the perfect day to chuck out your Christmas tree.

Candlemas, also known as the Feast of the Presentation of Jesus Christ, is a Christian Holy Day commemorating the presentation of Jesus at the Temple. You guessed it - it's on February 2.

YouGov, a USA company, surveyed 1046 adults on January 3 this year and found some interesting results.

Four per cent of people took their tree down on Christmas Day, 16 per cent after Christmas but before January 1 and 37 per cent during the first week of January.

However, a further 13 per cent waited until later in the month of January.

And two per cent leave it up into February and beyond.

