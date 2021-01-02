Where to buy in Queensland in 2021

Suburbs with room to move are tipped to be the hottest property markets in southeast Queensland in 2021. Hear the expert’s tips.

RURAL retreats, beachside abodes and suburbs with room to move are tipped to be the hottest property markets in a COVID-wary southeast Queensland in 2021.

Despite a tumultuous year for the country's economy and housing sector, experts say strong capital gains are on the cards for certain locations across Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

Research from property portal Realestate.com.au reveals a surge in demand among potential buyers for southeast suburbs close to the coast or those featuring bigger homes on large land parcels.

This acreage property at 73 Schultz Rd, Witta, is for sale.

The tiny town of Witta in the Sunshine Coast region has recorded a whopping 295 per cent increase in the number of people looking at homes for sale there in the past six months.

Similarly, Tanawha and Yandina Creek - also Sunshine Coast rural localities - have attracted a spike in interest since the pandemic.

Even in Brisbane, the research shows potential buyers are looking at suburbs like Sheldon in the Redlands, neighbouring Chandler and Murarrie, which are all in the city's southeast corner and offer houses on significantly bigger blocks.

This property at 280 Charleton St, Chandler, is for sale.

Ray White Queensland CEO Jason Andrew said the Redland Bay area and Mount Cotton had been seeing strong buyer activity, which was set to increase in 2021.

Mr Andrew also thinks suburbs in Brisbane's inner west would likely to be good places to invest in property this year.

"Areas like Taringa, Indooroopilly and St Lucia have always been an investors dream, particularly with the Chinese, as they place their children, and subsequently their money, close to institutions like the University of Queensland," Mr Andrew said.

"Given the state of play, this particular segment of the market has dried up, and should be seen as a real area of opportunity this year."

This property at 28 The Boulevard, Redland Bay, is for sale.

Mr Andrew said the new flexible working arrangements since COVID-19 would put the spotlight on markets that were further from the city and more affordable.

"North of the river, I like Redcliffe, particularly given the infrastructure poured in over recent years, or even Sandgate and Shorncliffe given the train line," he said.

"Morayfield and Caboolture are also markets seeing high open-for-inspection traffic, with government incentives allowing buyers to purchase large blocks and build their own dream home."

McGrath Estate Agents founder John McGrath is also a fan of Redland Bay, describing its charm as "first class fish and chips with a water view".

Mr McGrath said Brisbane's bayside had a country town vibe with city amenities, with typical houses in the area selling for around $550,000.

This property at 4 Vine St, Redland Bay, is for sale.

LJ Hooker Property Centre agent Lauren Rowe, on Brisbane's bayside, said the Redlands area had "experienced an explosion".

"It's been quite phenomenal really," Ms Rowe said.

"I think purely because of its affordability across all price brackets and the access to the water - that's their playground on the weekends.

"We've seen a change across the board with COVID. People are not just wanting the beautiful home, but also the land to have the kids playing in the backyard... and with a swimming pool and to have their own little resort."

This property at 128-130 Sanctuary Dr, Mount Cotton, is for sale.

Judy and Wayne Simpson have just sold their house at Mount Cotton, taking advantage of the strong interest in the Redlands region.

"It's gone crazy out here," Mrs Simpson said.

"It has been a good time to sell, we achieved better than we expected so we're happy with that."

Mrs Simpson said Mount Cotton had previously been seen as being too far from the city, but people were starting to realise its appeal.

"A lot of people think it's a long way out, but it's really not," she said.

"It's 45 minutes from the city and the Gold Coast and 10 minutes to the water at Redland Bay, so quite a central location.

"It's got a really good rural aspect here as well and a lot of wildlife."

This property at 847-851 West Mount Cotton Rd, Sheldon, is for sale.

Belle Property Queensland head Jon Iceton predicts the acreage suburb of Samford Valley will grow in popularity this year because of its large blocks of land, community feel and proximity to Brisbane's CBD.

Mr Iceton said coastal suburbs were also safe bets.

"With the southern buyer moving up now in numbers, looking for the pristine beaches and our clean-living lifestyle, the continuance of the Gold Coast growth is inevitable," Mr Iceton said. "There's a strong focus at the moment on Rainbow Bay and Palm Beach, but it's hard to go wrong with any of the beachside suburbs."

This property at 67 Orient Dr, Sunrise Beach, has just gone under offer.

On the Sunshine Coast, Mr Iceton said there was still value in the suburb of Wurtulla, next to Kawana Waters.

"This direct beachside suburb is tightly held, but you can still find exceptional value if you are not in an immediate hurry to buy," he said.

"If you are after the hinterland romance, look no further than Rosemount. Continuing in its

notoriety as an in-demand suburb on the coast, it's close enough to Nambour to take advantage of the town, but still secluded enough to make you feel like you are in the middle of your own hinterland oasis."

THE QUEENSLAND SUBURBS TO WATCH IN 2021

Suburb Views per listing 2020 Views per listing 2019 YoY% growth

Witta 6,411 1622 295%

Tanawha 5,137 1546 232%

Yandina Creek 5,193 1574 230%

Sheldon 6,606 2194 201%

Sunshine Beach 5,491 2008 173%

Tugun 7,539 2813 168%

Sunrise Beach 6,206 2695 130%

Murarrie 5,075 2289 122%

Currumbin 6,506 2998 117%

Chandler 7,039 3343 111%

Mermaid Beach 5,670 2702 110%

Worongary 5,114 2488 106%

Broadbeach Waters 5,166 2619 97%

(Source: Realestate.com.au, based on growth in demand for houses for sale using views per listing over the past six months)

THE EXPERTS' PICKS

Jason Andrew, Ray White Queensland CEO:

*Redland Bay

*Mount Cotton

*Taringa

*Indooroopilly

*St Lucia

*Redcliffe

*Sandgate

*Shorncliffe

*Morayfield

*Caboolture

Jon Iceton, head of Belle Property Queenslan d:

*Samford Valley

*Rosemount

*Wurtulla

*Palm Beach

*Rainbow Bay

*Bulimba

*Ascot

*Woolloongabba

John McGrath, founder of McGrath Estate Agents:

*Redland Bay

*Rochedale South

*Toowong

*Sunrise Beach

*Burleigh Heads

Originally published as Where to buy in QLD in 2021