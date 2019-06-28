Where your car really comes from

HISTORY was made in May, but no-one noticed. This was the first month in a long lifetime that no locally made cars were sold in Australia. This event adds a final full stop to the story of our car industry.

Effectively, Thai truck takeaway has now replaced homegrown meat-and-two-veg machinery in Australia's automotive diet. The drawn-out decline of Commodore, Falcon, Territory, Camry and the others we used to manufacture has coincided with the ascent of imported utes.

Ten years ago sales of Australian- and Thai-made vehicles were more or less equal. Each had a 16 per cent-or-so slice of the market. Since that time the share of Australian-made slipped ever downwards, inevitably leading to the shutdowns of the Ford, Holden and Toyota factories here in 2016 and 2017. Over the same period, Thailand's share of the Australian market has grown massively to 26 per cent.

It's true that Japanese cars have remained Australia's favourite over the same 10-year period, but their share has been steady in the 30 to 40 per cent range. Demand for cars made in Korea has been even more stable at about 10 to 15 per cent.

The Hyundai i30 is built in South Korea, but the performance N version is built in the Czech Republic.

The two top-selling vehicles in Australia today are utes made in Thailand. And another two models in the Top 10 are sourced exclusively or in part from the same place.

The Thai-made Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger regularly head the sales charts in 2019, just like the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon did in years past. Also made in Thailand is the Mitsubishi Triton ute currently in seventh place in the sales race. Other utes sold in Australia that are imported from Thailand include the Holden Colorado, Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT-50 and Nissan Navara.

As well, SUVs based on these utes, notably the Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner and Holden Trailblazer, are all made exclusively in Thailand for the Australian market.

Australia’s most popular vehicle — the Toyota HiLux — is built in Thailand. Picture: Supplied.

Toyota imports the sedan version of its fourth-placed Corolla from Thailand as well, though the Made-in-Japan Corolla hatchback outsells it by around four to one. Several other cars wearing Japanese badges also come from Thailand. Here the list includes the Honda Jazz, City, Civic (except the Brit-built Type R) and HR-V, the Mazda 2 and CX-3, plus the Mitsubishi Mirage. Finally, Ford used to source the Fiesta and Focus from Thailand, but has switched back to Europe.

Thailand's emergence as a global centre for ute manufacturing is no accident. Firstly, they're popular there, and have been for decades. Just as in Australia, the Toyota HiLux is current market leader, though the number two spot is filled by the Isuzu D-Max rather than the Ford Ranger. Second, Thai government policies have for decades consistently encouraged car makers to set up there.

In the case of Australia, there's a third factor to account for the rise of Made in Thailand. A free-trade agreement between the two countries came into effect in 2005, years ahead of similar deals with other Asian car-making countries.

Mitsubishi’s popular ASX SUV is built in the brand’s home country. Shot by Thomas Wielecki

While every brand has its homeland, the world's major car makers have learned over the past couple of decades to export their expertise all over the world. They've become so good at it that it's often near impossible to feel or find any difference between a BMW that's been made in Germany or one from South Africa or the USA.

Certain parts of the world have come to specialise in making particular types of vehicle, for reasons much like those that made Thailand king of the one-tonner world. As a general rule car makers prefer, when they can, to build factories close to where there are crowds of customers.

America's long-running love affair with the SUV accounts for both mainstream Japanese and premium European brands choosing to establish factories there. Not only big Jeeps like the Cherokee, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee come to Australia from the USA. The list also includes the Toyota Kluger and Nissan Pathfinder, BMW's X1, X2, X4, X5, X6 and X7, plus Mercedes-Benz's GLE, GLE Coupe and GLS.

A lot of luxury SUVs, including the BMW X5, are built in the USA.

Mexico, to the south of the USA but still part of North America, supplies Australia with the Audi Q5, Holden Equinox and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, as well as the huge Ram 2500 and 3500 Laramie pick-ups. And Canada, north of the border, sends us the Ford Endura SUV.

Some other countries supply tiny niches. South Africa is sometimes selected by German brands for production of right-hand drive versions of big sellers. The idea is to relieve production pressure on their larger factories at home. The Volkswagen Polo is a prime example here, along with the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Mercedes-Benz builds its right-hand drive C-Class in South Africa.

And Turkey is becoming the country that European brands often head for to produce small cars and vans more cheaply than they could at home. The Renault Clio and Megane, as well as the Ford Transit and Fiat Doblo light commercial vehicles come to Australia from Turkey.

While not many head as far as the edge of Asia, there's been a general eastwards trend among European brands. Big names now produce cars in formerly communist-ruled countries like Poland, Hungary, and the Czech and Slovak Republics.

Here's a good example; the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne SUVs are all closely related under the skin … and all are produced in the same factory in Bratislava in the Slovak Republic.

And Hyundai, keen to overtake Toyota to become the biggest Asian brand in Europe, has a big factory next door in the Czech Republic. Here it builds several models, including a more technically advanced version of the i30. With its superior rear suspension, it's the Czech-made car that's used as the basis of the go-fast N-badged versions sold in Australia. All the rest come from Korea.

These days only the most opulently luxurious and insanely fast cars can be trusted to come from the countries you think they should. You can count on a Ferrari, Lamborghini or Maserati being made in Italy, and a McLaren, Rolls-Royce or Aston Martin coming from Britain. But with the kind of cars most people can afford it's not nearly so simple …

The X Factory

Mercedes’ Nissan based ute is built in Spain.

Among the weirdest origin tales the Mercedes-Benz X-Class ranks high. The ute is a heavily modified Nissan Navara, with top versions getting a Mercedes-made engine and transmission. Instead of being made in one-tonne loving Thailand, or Japan, it's produced in Spain. The Barcelona factory builds the Navara for European markets.

Today's top 10 sellers ... and where they're made

1: Toyota HiLux - Thailand

2: Ford Ranger - Thailand

3: Mazda 3 - Japan

4: Toyota Corolla - Japan and Thailand

5: Mazda CX-5 - Japan

6: Hyundai i30 - Korea and Czech Republic

7: Mitsubishi Triton - Thailand

8: Toyota RAV4 - Japan

9: Kia Cerato - Korea

10: Mitsubishi ASX - Japan

Source: VFacts Report YTD May 2019

Top countries in 2019

1: Japan 32%

2: Thailand 26%

3: Korea 14%

4: Germany 8.2%

5: USA 3.7%

6: Britain 2.7%

7: Mexico 1.4%

8: China 1.4%

9: Czech Republic 1.3%

10: South Africa 1.1%