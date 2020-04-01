Which businesses are open in the Central Highlands?

Email us at news@cqnews.com.au to let us know you’re open or offering takeaway.

WE ARE listing Central Highlands businesses which are still open and restaurants offering takeaway.

Like Mum Used To Make

Homemade individual and family meals pick up or delivered to your home. A specialist food business in Emerald offering real food offering new menus each week to tempt your tastebuds. See on Facebook or call Sally on 0407 218 145.

Le Porte Rosse and Edison’s Burgers

Italian restaurant in the heart of Emerald. Edison’s is operating out of Le Porte Rosse.

Facebook or 4987 6329.

Roses & Beans

Cafe is closed, but coffee and flower deliveries are available. Facebook or call 4987 7978.

Fair Dinkum Meats

Open and planning to soon offer online ordering for home delivery or pick-up.

Highland Meats

Has a drive-through service. Call 4982 1471.

Emerald Golf Club

Offering takeaway meals from Wednesday to Saturday, 5pm to 8pm. Call 4982 1274.

ABC Chinese

Delivering for orders $40 or more. Call 4982 1790.

Shelfield Coffee Brewers

Takeaway from the store.

Theo’s Cafe

Offering takeaway. Call 4982 3384.

Salt Bar & Grill

Takeaway meals from Monday to Saturday, 6pm to 8pm. Call 4982 2260.

Maraboon Tavern

Takeaway for lunch between 12pm and 2pm, for dinner between 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Call 4982 0999.

Crossroads

Offers delivery for breakfast from 7am to 10am, lunch from 12pm to 2pm, and dinner from 5pm to 8pm. Call 4982 3990.

Blah Blah Cafe

Food available for pick-up. See Facebook or call 4982 0681.

The Pines on Roberts

Offering takeaway. Call 4980 9350.

Highlands Pets & Produce

Operating Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm, and Saturday from 9am to 4pm/

All essential pet items including stock feeds. Also offering a phone and collect service (no need to leave the car). Facebook or call 4987 7699.