Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
News

‘Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big red’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Dec 2019 10:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed in Howard Springs, has been remembered as "a legend".

Mr Jackson, 35, collided with a car while riding his motorbike along Whitewood Rd on Sunday December 8, police said.

Police said he suffered critical injuries including head injuries and was rushed to Royal Darwin Hospital.

CHOOSE FROM ONE OF OUR GREAT TAILORED SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES HERE

Friends have taken to social media to share their grief in his passing.

"Rip Alex. You were loved by soo many. You light up the room with your big smile and Heart of gold," Carlie Richards wrote.

"Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big, big red legend."

"R. I. P now bud, you were always a laugh every time I saw you. Taken way too soon mate," Stephen Martin wrote.

alex jackson fatality motorbike road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Loud bang before blaze: House destroyed by fire

        premium_icon Loud bang before blaze: House destroyed by fire

        News A house burnt down overnight at Clermont

        NAMED: More than 60 people to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: More than 60 people to face Emerald court today

        News More than 60 people are expected to appear in court today.

        Student excels through trying time

        premium_icon Student excels through trying time

        News Central Queensland students thrilled with OP results.

        Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        premium_icon Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        News Just as London and Rio forged long-term travel legacies in the years since their...