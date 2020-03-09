Menu
An unknown group of offenders broke into a Moranbah school on the weekend and sprayed a fire extinguisher through four rooms, Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said.
White powder sprayed over Moranbah school

Zizi Averill
9th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
POLICE are investigating a “thoughtless and malicious act” of vandalism at a Moranbah East State School.

An unknown group of offenders broke into the William St school at the weekend and sprayed a fire extinguisher through four rooms, Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said.

With classroom furnishings and walls covered with white powder, Snr Sgt Dyer said the damage had disrupted Monday’s classes.

“It is extremely disappointing that anyone would behave in such a manner,” Snr Srgt Dyer said.

He called on anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious between 2pm on Saturday, March 7, and 10.30am on Sunday, March 8, to report it to Moranbah Police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000489564

