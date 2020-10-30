Who are Clive Palmer’s CQ candidates?

CLIVE Palmer's United Australia Party candidates for Central Queensland remain obscure only a day out from the State Election.

In the lead-up to the election, The Morning Bulletin was unsuccessful in its repeated requests to UAP headquarters to speak with the party's candidates for Rockhampton, Keppel and Gregory, who were said to be "very busy campaigning".

Having managed to get in touch with two of the three candidates by other means, here is all we know at the eleventh hour.

Thomas Turner is on the Gregory ballot and lives in Townsville.

He is one of three men on Queensland ballots from the Turner family, to which Mr Palmer's mining company Mineralogy has given more than $50,000 in the past two weeks.

Thomas is 18 years old and graduated high school last year.

According to the Electoral Commission of Queensland, he has received $5975.72 from Mineralogy since October 24.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin, Thomas said his family fostered his interest in politics.

He said his lack of campaigning was mainly because of work commitments.

His face is, however, included on a flyer containing the UAP's false claim that a re-elected Labor Party would introduce a 20 per cent estate tax.

Thomas's brother Allan Turner is the UAP candidate for Toowoomba South - he received the same amount of money as his younger sibling.

Their father Michael 'Blu' Turner, who is the UAP candidate for Thuringowa, received $41,797 from Mineralogy.

Rockhampton's UAP candidate Paul Crangle was the recipient of $5975.72 from Mineralogy.

Mr Crangle is director of golf at Mr Palmer's Palmer Coolum Resort on the Sunshine Coast.

When called by The Morning Bulletin, Mr Crangle said he was at work and could not talk and didn't further respond.

Keppel candidate Nicole Smeltz, a former flight attendant, was appointed the UAP's assistant state director in New South Wales in late 2018.

She has also received nearly $6000 from Mineralogy, and a Supreme Court case about electoral spending legislation was filed in her name this week.

It is unclear if Mr Crangle or Ms Smeltz live in the electorates for which they are candidates.