Opinion

Who is a serious replacement for Turnbull as the PM?

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.
SO ROBYN Deane, who would you suggest takes Malcolm Turnbull's place as PM? Bill Shorten?

I would rather have Turnbull with all his weaknesses than Shorten.

If you think that Shorten is going to get into the Lodge, you are sadly mistaken.

If he gets there, it will be because the Labor Party will cheat its way, like in the past, then get thrown out one or two terms later because the country is in a diabolical financial mess and overrun with refugees.

DEAN FRANCIS

Pelican Waters

Topics:  alp bill shorten lnp malcolm turnbull

The Sunshine Coast Daily

