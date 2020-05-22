Who is Ipswich’s Carport Crapper?

EXCLUSIVE:

A COUPLE in North Booval is totally mystified as to why someone keeps repeatedly using their carport as a toilet.

Three times in recent weeks they have got up to find that someone has left a pile of their business in their carport, along with freshly used toilet paper, and they don't know why.

Crystal Reynolds has lived in Ipswich her whole life, and since moving into her brother-in-laws house with her husband Kevin and young son Eli, has had to clean up the mess.

Crystal Reynolds is searching for answers after the disgusting act.

"We've had someone come in and pretty much take a dump between my car and the fence in the carport, and we know it's human waste because they're leaving toilet paper behind," Mrs Reynolds said.

"It first happened in about February, it's happened three times since we've been here. It's like probably a month or a few weeks in-between each time."

The couple cannot fathom who or why it is happening. Only friends and family know where they live, plus they live in a no through road, near the Bremer River.

"The only people that walk down here are the people that live in the street. It's always in the same spot, and always in the early hours of the morning.

On three different occasions Crystal Reynolds has had human poo left here in her carport at her North Booval home. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Crystal is worried that it is a homeless person, but also confused as to why their house is being targeted, especially when the couple struggles to think of anyone who would have a grudge against them.

"I just want to know why what do you get out of it taking a dump to someone's yard? "It's absolutely disgusting," she said.

"Look, if you need to use the toilet knock on the door and I'm happy to let you use it.

"Everyone I talk to about it, and on social media, are shocked, absolutely disgusted…although some people thought it was hilarious. I think it's absolutely gross, especially when we have a young son. Imagine if he came out into the front yard to play and found it?"

Kevin Reynolds leaves for work early in the morning, and three times has been confronted with this, and the couple has had enough.

"We are off to the shops this weekend to get some security cameras. I've lived in Ipswich my whole life and never heard of anything like this," Crystal said.

If you know anything about this, contact Policelink on 131 444.

