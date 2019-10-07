Whole family wiped out at ski resort

Florian Janny was among the five murdered in the Kitzbuehel ski resort massacre.

Florian Janny was among the five murdered in the Kitzbuehel ski resort massacre.

A 24-year-old ice hockey star was the new boyfriend killed along with his teenage girlfriend and her family in an Austrian ski resort massacre.

It was a chance encounter by the jealous former boyfriend of the 19-year-old with her new winter sport athlete lover that allegedly sparked the shooting bloodbath in the Austrian alpine resort town of Kitzbühel.

Early on Sunday morning, the alleged gunman, identified only as Andreas E, killed his ex-girlfriend Nadine H, her father Rupert, 59, her mother Andrea, 51 and brother Kevin, 25.

Also shot as he lay beside Nadine was Florian "Flo" Janny, a goalkeeper currently under contract with the EHC Black Wings team in Linz, Austria.

Tributes posted on Twitter in German for Janny mourned the violent death of the young sportsman.

Andreas, 25, who lived at home with his family, is alleged to have had his relationship ended by Nadine around two months ago.

R.I.P. Florian Janny 😢 🙏



Die Ex-Black Wings Linz Goalie, der in dieser Saison für die Adler Kitzbühel in der Alps League am Eis stand, wurde im Alter von 24 Jahren aus dem Leben gerissen.



Ruhe in Frieden ..... — Thomas Muck (@tom_1203) October 6, 2019

Last Saturday night, Andreas is said to have run into Nadine who was out with Florian, at a hotel and an argument ensued.

Nadine told Andreas their relationship was "over", however, according to the head of the Tyrol State Office for Crime, Walter Pupp, the dispute was "pacified".

Andreas then turned up at Nadine's family home at 4am on Sunday, but was told by her father Rupert to leave the property and that his relationship with Nadine was over.

Andreas went home and somehow retrieved a firearm belonging to his brother from a locked vault.

He also took a knife from the home and returned to Nadine's house, where Rupert opened the front door around 5.30am.

A coffin is carried out of a house in Kitzbühel, Austria, where Andreas slaughtered five including hockey star Florian Janny. Picture: Kerstin Joensson

A coffin is carried out of a house where Andreas shot his ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend. Picture: Kerstin Joensson

Andreas shot him, entered the house and then shot Nadine's mother, Andrea and her brother, Kevin.

Andreas then climbed over a balcony and through a window to a granny flat where Nadine was sleeping with Florian.

He shot the teenage girl and then the ice hockey player.

Officials said Andreas knew exactly where to find the couple because he had previously lived there with Nadine.

Andreas then went to the local police station in Kitzbühel and told them, "I just shot five people".

Walter Pupp described Andreas as "calm" and as a "quiet" person with a previous criminal history of only minor offences.

"We are all shocked and deeply saddened," Kitzbühel mayor Klaus Winkler said, according to German news outlet Bild.

"It has never been there that a whole family was wiped out so tragically."

candace.sutton@news.com.au

A hearse in front of a house where 25-year-old Andreas massacred five people over jealousy for his ex-girlfriend’s new love. Picture: Kerstin Joensson