Who’s running in the Central Highlands election

THE Central Highland's next local elections will be held on Saturday, March 28.

Elections will be on the same date for all 77 councils across Queensland.

You can check your electoral details here.

Below is a list of confirmed candidates.

For those intending to stand for election, nominations will open on February 22 and close at midday on March 3.

Kerry Hayes

Kerry Hayes.

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the community in local government and for the great responsibility of being mayor of our region.

The Central Highlands needs someone who has the knowledge, skills and passion to take our communities forward. I have done that and am keen to continue to build on our strengths in communities small and large.

It has been challenging and there are challenges ahead that will need not only a strong mayor, but a committed council team.

I have been working extremely hard to rebuild our economies and am proud to say that the initiatives through council and the Central Highlands Development Corporation have strengthened our industries and provided greater opportunity.

Our region is a stronger and more viable place with more potential because of the hard work that has been done.

That's what I'm about. Giving the Central Highlands the best chance of being the best it can be.

Christine Rolfe

Christine Rolfe.

I feel privileged to have been a representative for all of our communities over the last four years.

Prior to being a councillor I was in executive positions on two farming organisations, AgForce Qld and National Farmers Federation. These positions involved advocacy and lobbying on behalf of our communities to all levels of government.

My family has held property in the Springsure area for many years and my husband Ross and I have lived at Birrong all our married lives. Our Springsure properties are now run in partnership with our son Drew and his family. We are predominantly beef cattle producers, diversified with contract farming, bookkeeping and board positions.

My keen interest in all things local includes volunteering for show society, horse sports, aged care organisation and our own local community, Orion.

The Central Highlands region is the best of both worlds for me; rural living with connection to the coast.

Megan Daniels

Megan Daniels.

There is no better feeling than representing your community and I am grateful that I have been able to do that as a councillor.

I grew up on a cattle property east of Capella. After graduating university with a Bachelor of Business - Agribusiness, I worked across Queensland, the United Kingdom and volunteered in East Africa. I returned to Emerald in 2010.

Time away made me really value the Central Highlands, with its diverse industries, job opportunities and that it is a great place to raise a family.

I have worked in professional roles in banking and agribusiness and in more recent years ran a local natural resource management group and my own small business. I now wear a number of hats; as a councillor, mother and running a cattle grazing business at Comet.

My downtime revolves around my family, volunteering and my passion for the environment and sustainable agriculture.

Charlie Brimblecombe

Charlie Brimblecombe.

The Central Highlands has been very good to me. I was a farmer and first moved here in 1977 from Duaringa. I wanted to put back into the region that contributed so much to me and my family. I am a volunteer ambulance driver, SES member, and rural firefighter, and I have worked for council as a councillor and water treatment plant operator.

The Central Highlands is roughly the size of Tasmania. It's a large area with both large and small communities, and to me, those communities are very important. They are important for the education of our kids, for our services, and for our standard of living. We need to support and strengthen them for the people within.

Alan McIndoe

Alan McIndoe.

The last four years have flown for me. There have being trials and tribulations on all levels. The personal development over the initial two years was a difficult, yet rewarding experience as I developed the skills required to enhance the expectations of a councillor.

For that I thank the people and now it is only right that I return on that investment and at least put my hand up, and heart in, to return for another round.

We, as an entire community, have continued to develop and strengthen amid difficult times and I've enjoyed working beside and represent all areas from industry to individuals, communities and clubs, and look forward to further developing stronger economic opportunities for all individuals within the Central Highlands.

Going forward we must continue to lay the foundation to inspire all to achieve their very best while keeping our head when it comes to expenses.