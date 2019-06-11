Virgin Australia: Two ‘best’ plane seats everyone wants

Seats 2A in business class and 19F in economy are the most popular seats on Virgin Australia flights. Picture: Virgin Australia

We all have our different preferences when it comes to selecting our seat on a plane.

Some want the window seat and others prefer the aisle. (Who willingly chooses to sit in the middle?)

For some, it's the exit row; for others, the back row. Front of plane; back of plane. Close to the toilets; as far away as possible.

But there are two seats that are overwhelmingly the most popular choices among passengers, according to Virgin Australia - seats 2A and 19F.

As a business class seat, 2A might be an obvious choice, but 19F in economy has its own unique perks, Virgin Australia cabin crew member Grace Ferguson told news.com.au.

"On all aircraft types across the Virgin Australia network, 2A is a business class suite or seat, which offers priority boarding, extra baggage space and allowance and a menu created by resident chef Luke Mangan," Ms Ferguson said.

"2A is also popular as it also offers a little more privacy than the first row and has fantastic views, as there is no sight of the overwing.

"19F is so popular because it's in the middle of the aircraft, which generally has more luggage space available, so you don't have to rush on-board first, you can wait until the line's a little smaller, enjoy your coffee and avoid that hectic rush."

Ms Ferguson said 19F had gained popularity on Virgin Australia's Boeing 737-800 aircraft because of its position - a window seat, about halfway in the cabin, on the right-hand side. "A hot tip: If you're flying into Sydney, the right-hand side of the aircraft generally has the best views of the city so you can get that all-important Insta pic," she said.

19F is especially popular on Virgin Australia’s 737-800 aircraft. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

Ms Ferguson said passengers typically sought good leg room, comfort, entertainment and usually a window or an aisle when reserving their seat on a flight.

"Nobody wants that cheeky middle seat, but it is also a great way to start a chat with the people sitting next to you," she said.

She also offered some expert tips on how to get a superior spot in your cabin.

"Check in online and book your seat in advance, if possible in either 19F or 2A or in the overwing exit," she said.

"If you forget, remember to opt for a seat in the middle of the aircraft as it generally has more luggage space available."

And does this flight attendant have a preference when flying as a traveller?

"I'll take a seat anywhere, but my favourite seat travelling domestically in Australia would be the overwing exit window seat, which offers extra leg room and is available by booking Economy X," Ms Ferguson said.