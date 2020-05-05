Why 2020 will be the toughest season ever

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has warned his players that the 2020 season will be the most intense competition ever as the club prepares to restart their campaign Wednesday.

Under new COVID-19 guidelines, training will only be permitted in groups of 10 players, with one coach allowed to stand at least seven metres away to mentor the group.

It has meant the Broncos are planning to "get creative" with their training sessions at Red Hill this week, including mini games of Oz Tag to limit body contact.

Each NRL club will have just three weeks to get back into shape for the May 28 season kick off, while also abiding by strict biosecurity measures.

Seibold admitted the conditions imposed on training would compromise the club's preparation for the upcoming season due to the limitations on what they can do.

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"I do think in some ways, we are a little bit compromised in regards to the preparation," Seibold said.

"We can only train in groups of 10, so there are some limitations.

"That's less than ideal but I'm not going to whinge about that because we're back at training and back together.

"We're going to have to be creative and agile in regards to how we plan the rest of the week because we don't normally train with just 10 players.

"I'm a big one to have defenders in front of you and you have to make decisions under pressure from the defenders.

"In some ways, it does compromise our prep."

The NRL is expected to announce a season draw on Friday, however it is already known that each club will play 18 consecutive games before finals begin in October.

The Broncos will have to modify their training program. AAP Image/Dan Peled.

In a normal NRL season, clubs play between 12 and 15 consecutive games before a bye round.

Seibold said it was going to be one of the toughest seasons in NRL history because of the number of changes.

"Generally speaking we normally have about 12 weeks and then we have a bye," he said.

"It is a little bit unusual to play that many games straight (so) the depth in your squad is going to be important.

"It's unprecedented. Whoever ends up being the Premiers this year, they will be remembered for a long, long time because this is such an unusual year.

"It's going to be the most intense competition because we don't normally play 18 games straight.

"If you get all the way through to (proposed grand final date) October 25th, you're going to have to be consistent for a really long time. That's why I think it's going to be a premiership to remember for the club that holds the trophy aloft."

Originally published as Why 2020 will be the toughest season ever