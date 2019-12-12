Why alleged brothel was completely gutted

Generic photo of an escort in Sydney. brothel prostitute sex worker

Generic photo of an escort in Sydney. brothel prostitute sex worker

A GOLD Coast massage parlour alleged to be an illegal brothel has been gutted and put up for lease, a court has been told.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, acting on behalf of Chye Jean Cheah, yesterday tried to stop the Dominions Rd, Ashmore property from being temporarily declared an illegal brothel.

Mr Gatenby said Cheah wanted to lease the shop, formerly known as Body Back and Feet Massage, but the court order was deterring people from the premises.

The temporary declaration would still be in place even if a new business operated out of the premises.

The order was made last month by Magistrate John Costanzo after undercover police were allegedly offered sexual services and found body fluid stains and "extremely dirty" towels on site.

The temporary declaration was to expire yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nick Wang yesterday applied to have the temporary declaration extended.

MORE STORIES

Job seeker throws computer at worker

Woman's incredible bravery during jewellery shop raid

Is this the Gold Coast's ugliest building?

The massage parlour has now been shut down and the building available for lease, the court heard.

Mr Gatenby said since the temporary declaration had been put in place the massage parlour had been gutted to the point the shop no longer had furniture, walls or curtains.

Magistrate Costanzo said it would only take "throwing down a mattress" to turn the place back into an illegal brothel.

"I am not convinced people would avail themselves of a mattress in a store with open windows in an industrial area," Mr Gatenby replied.

He said Cheah had engaged a real estate agent to rent out the property.

Magistrate Costanzo said he was not satisfied the position had changed.

"This is a respondent who showed her preparedness to exploit young women for their sex and for profit," he said.

He extended the temporary order until a hearing on March 19 which will determine if the illegal brothel declaration will be permanent.