Why are so few standing for election this year?

ELECTION: Only 13 people have nominated to be a councillor in this year’s election.

THE number of councillors running in the Central Highlands election this year is fewer than the past two elections, and incumbent mayor Kerry Hayes is standing unopposed.

Councillor Paul Bell, retiring after the current term, said the situation across Queensland was “not heard of before”.

“The numbers are really startling when it comes to how many less people are running for local government and the numbers of uncontested seats,” he said.

“There’s definitely a statewide trend of people not wanting to nominate and be a part of local government.

“It’s an extremely different environment. Really unusual.”

In the 2012 elections, there were 23 nominated councillors. In 2016, they numbered 22. In 2020, they are only 13.

Mr Bell gave three distinct reasons as to why residents might be discouraged from nominating. The first was economic. The second had to do with the Central Highlands’ demographic.

“People understand the remuneration is a small contribution to their income,” he said. “There’s not as much leeway now in people’s ability to absorb economic loss.

“Maybe it’s a new generation looking at some of the times councillors sit, and maybe they need to review that.

“And our communities are so transient that a lot of people don’t see a benefit of being part of that stable governance of the region.”

But the main problem, as Mr Bell saw it, was a weakened impression of local government’s power to make significant change. After the 2008 amalgamations, he said, business responsibilities and altered priorities began to encroach on councils’ face-to-face interactions with residents.

“Local government has tended to move away from its community development roles and therefore its role in nurturing young leaders – empowering younger people to come through and think about a role in local government.

“Once you reduce those engagement activities, you reduce the pool that was being encouraged to participate in democracy.”