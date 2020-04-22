Why Bruce is with Demi, not his wife

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Scout has explained why her parents - divorced for 20 years - are seeing out the coronavirus pandemic together.

Action star Willis, 65, raised eyebrows in recent weeks, appearing on social media alongside ex Demi, 57, and their three grown-up daughters Scout, Tallulah and Rumer at the home he and Demi shared in Idaho when they were a couple.

Not present: Willis' wife of 11 years Emma Heming and their two daughters Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, five, who are some 1500km south of Idaho in Los Angeles. It's understood Willis hasn't seen his young family face-to-face in weeks.

Bruce and Demi as a married couple circa 1997 …

In a new interview, Scout has opened up about the reason for the family's unusual living situation at present.

"It's been so funny because to me they're just like my super f***ing weird parents but to everyone else, they're at this different level," Scout, 28, said on the Dopey podcast.

"It's actually been really cool. My stepmum was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be (6) years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."

"So my stepmum had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmum stayed in LA with my little sisters," she said.

No doubt Willis is missing his wife and younger daughters, but if the Moore/Willis clan's Instagram accounts are anything to go by, he's clearly enjoying his time with the other half of the family:

Scout said it had been a treat reconnecting with her parents, who've remained friends since splitting two decades ago and through Moore's eight-year marriage to actor Ashton Kutcher, which ended in 2013.

"It's been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They're both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It's been pretty cute."

And it seems even Moore's recent tell-all memoir didn't tarnish the former couple's friendship.

In her 2019 book Inside Out, Moore said that issues in the couple's 13-year marriage surfaced soon after their 1987 wedding.

By the time her career took off with the 1990 hit film Ghost, Willis flew to Europe to film Hudson Hawk and told her: "I don't know if I want to be married."

She wrote: "I just didn't buy the 'You're the king' kind of thing, which he thrived on. Plus, telling me, 'I don't know if I want to be married,' is not exactly the way to my heart."

Moore believed he was having affairs.

"Basically he wanted to do whatever the f**k he wanted," she wrote. "He was 36, throw in celebrity and money. You do the math."

She wrote: "Bruce and I were trapped in our dance. He felt locked out by my self-reliance which hurt him in ways he couldn't face and fed his ambivalence about our marriage."

And hanging out in isolation this month.