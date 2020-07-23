Why electric cars are the future with market set to explode

THE electric car market will "explode" within the next three years and motorists and businesses should be planning now how they can get on board to reap the benefits.

Speaking at the opening of the new solar-powered car park at the Goodna Technology Park, Springfield Hyundai sales manager Mitchell Balzer said inquiry levels for electric vehicles had "gone through the roof" in recent months.

The dealership tends to sell one electric vehicle and 30 petrol cars a month.

Their electric range includes two grades of the IONIQ and two grades of the KONA.

Prices start in the low $50,000s and rise to about $70,000.

"Also in the IONIQ range we have a hybrid vehicle," he said.

"It's a matter of time until people get their head around it a bit more and (sales) go up."

Mr Balzer said fears over 'range anxiety' shouldn't be a deterrent with electric cars able to do 400km on one charge.

He said the low cost of running and maintaining the cars was a big incentive for motorists to make the shift from petrol to electric.

"There's not many people that are doing 400km a day," he said.

"The service costs are almost half as well. With (cheap) ongoing maintenance as well as (no) fuel there's definitely a big (financial) reduction.

"The cars drive nicely as well.

Electric cars Goodna: A few of the electric cars on show at the Goodna Technology Park for the opening of the site's solar car park.

"Other than just looking at the price of the car and the price of running it, the cars drive beautifully and nicer than a petrol car."

Goodna Technology Park and Vast Solar product manager Bruce Leslie said we would be seeing an influx of electric vehicles on the roads sooner than we might think.

"The KONA (electric version) is $25,000 more expensive than the petrol one but if you're driving 25,000km a year or more it's cheaper to run and own now than a petrol car," he said.

"These are serious cars.

"I think that when the price of the cars comes down just a little bit more they're going to explode because it will be cheaper to own an electric car than a petrol car.

"When that happens the market explodes, nobody can slow it down and our authorities always go - 'oh we didn't see that coming' - well it's coming and it's coming in two or three years."

Mr Leslie believed businesses and developers should be investing in facilities for electric vehicles right now to prepare for the future.

"They can afford to provide (chargers) for free because of the cost of the electricity they provide while the person is in the shopping centre or the cinema is significantly less than they're going to spend in there," he said.

"It could be used as a real incentive to provide chargers at people's place of work or parking at railway stations and shopping centres.

"So get the electric chargers in now.

"You can have quite small charges. We want to make it clear that you can charge them during the day and that there's quite a few benefits to that.

"The question of range anxiety disappears when the car is fully charged all the time."