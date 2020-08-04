Why enrolments are sky-rocketing at CQUni

Domestic enrolments at CQ University have surged by 52 per cent.

CENTRAL Queenslanders have enrolled in record numbers to study at CQUniversity, with a 52 per cent surge in enrolments as a study craze grips the region.

Nursing has been the most popular degree for enrolments, with a 15 per cent increase in numbers over the same time last year.

As unemployment figures climb during the COVID-19 pandemic, CQUni vice president, Professor Helen Huntly said Australian domestic students were responsible for the increase.

The numbers have been reflected at Southern Cross University on the Gold Coast and Northern NSW, with a 35 per cent jump in domestic students for term two compared to 2019.

Prof Huntly said 15,530 students would hit the books in term two, a 12 per cent increase on 2019, with a massive 13,597 choosing to study online.

“It’s heartening to see so many new students turning to tertiary education as a means to upskill for future roles, or to change their career paths,” Professor Huntly said.

“We are also experiencing a strong increase in on-campus enrolments across our regional Queensland footprint.

“As an industry leader in online education, CQU is very well-placed to provide an excellent online learning experience for our students and I am sure that our Term 2 commencing students will appreciate our engaging, practical and student-focused education delivery.”

In high demand were the Bachelor of Nursing and the Graduate Certificate in Mental Health Nursing.

“This acknowledges the vital role that our health professionals have played during the COVID-19 crisis,” Prof Huntly said.

CQUni has also recorded strong demand for the discounted short courses that were announced earlier this year as part of the Federal Government’s Higher Education Relief Package.

The six-month postgraduate courses cover the disciplines of Nursing and Information Technology.

Consisting of four units studied over Term 2, the courses will assist people looking to re-skill or change career paths.

Southern Cross University’s flagship courses in psychology, science, health, education and pathway programs have been the most popular.

If you haven’t done your HSC, don’t rule out going to university, with transition courses like CQUni’s Skills for Tertiary Education Preparatory Studies program.

STEPS is an enabling course that provides a pathway for people wishing to gain entry to and excel in higher education.

The course helps students become self-directed, active and confident learners who are familiar with all aspects of student life – from study habits, academic writing, and goal-setting to navigating University systems and support services.

