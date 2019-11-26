Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TEEN CHARGED: A 18-year-old has pleaded guilty to wilful damage.
TEEN CHARGED: A 18-year-old has pleaded guilty to wilful damage.
News

Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

Ebony Graveur
26th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN hour before midnight, one Plainland business was the target of a"bored" teenager.

On September 9, Marc Dance drove to Plainland and began to damage the property of a retail business in the shopping precinct.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard Dance, 18, told police boredom was the reason he got behind the wheel and smashed into a Schultes Meat Tavern container more than 10 times in the space of 45 minutes.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said CCTV footage showed Dance had "shunted and rammed" a locked storage container with his car's bullbar.

"Intermittently, between the ramming actions … (he was seen) walking to the container and checking if manual opening of the doors could be made after the heavy impacts," Sgt Molinaro said.

The door to the container was damaged but Dance had not been able to get in.

When police tracked him down, Dance told them he had no interest in anything stored inside the container.

"He acknowledged his actions were stupid and said, at the time, he was bored," Sgt Molinaro said.

Appearing in court with no prior criminal history, the teen pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging the container door.

He was fined $750 and ordered to pay $880 restitution for repairs.

court crimes gatton
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        News Four courageous mothers, all bound by the grief of losing a child to an overdose, share their personal stories.

        Wet weather expected to bring relief from heat

        Wet weather expected to bring relief from heat

        News High temperatures and wet weather expected in the Central Highlands.

        27 parents charged over school absences

        premium_icon 27 parents charged over school absences

        News More than 16,000 Queensland students skipping week of school

        'This is all it took': Torn family's heartbreaking warning

        premium_icon 'This is all it took': Torn family's heartbreaking warning

        News In a single moment, their perfect world came crashing down