Why markets safest place to shop

Thousands are once again expected to attend this popular seaside market but organisers say it is a safer place to shop than your major supermarket. Here's why.

Redcliffe Market reopened for the first time since COVID-19 on Mother's Day - attracting thousands of visitors.

The decision to reopen the market divided the community with many concerned it could lead to a second wave of COVID-19.

A photo taken at an entrance to the market showed a group of people with not much social distancing going on.

Redcliffe markets were busy on its first day back since COVID-19 closures.

But market organiser Mark Power, of Goodwill Projects, said it was not a fair reflection of how the day went.

"In our view last Sunday was outstanding in terms of people practising social distancing," Mr Power said.

"The feedback we got on the day was excellent."

Acting Senior Sergeant officer-in-charge of Redcliffe Police station Aaron Firth agreed.

He said the majority of people did make an effort to keep their 1.5m distance from others.

Mr Power said the Redcliffe Market location allowed for more social distancing than your average supermarket.

"Most supermarket aisles are 2.4m wide, Redcliffe Market has 8m walkways," Mr Power said.

"We have doubled the number of hand sanitising stations, increased the number of team members on hand and police will also be patrolling the markets all day.

"Some of the more narrow areas will be widened from 7m to 9m.

"With help from council we have also installed some electronic roadside signs with friendly reminders about social distancing."

Mr Power said with the travel limits expanding to 150km and cafes and restaurants reopening he expected there to once again be a big crowd at the market on Sunday.

He said he hoped those visiting the market also supported other local businesses.

Mr Power said being outside, ample space and plenty of safety measures in place made the market an ideal alternative to the supermarket.

