Police swarmed on a Bridge St home yesterday.
Why police swarmed on this Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
7th Jul 2020 8:45 AM
UP TO eight plain-clothes police units and several paramedics were called to a Bridge St home yesterday after reports of troubled man refusing an officer's direction.

The first unit arrived about 1.30pm for a routine welfare check.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man acted erratically and refused leave his home.

Citing concerns for public safety, a further seven units were called in.

They camped in front of the home for about eight hours until the man surrendered to police.

The QPS spokeswoman said the man was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital for a mental health assessment and no charges were laid.

 

police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

