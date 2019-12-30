Why this speed camera photo went viral

The Queensland Police Commissioner will investigate after a picture of a speed camera parked in a controversial spot was shared thousands of times online.

THE police commissioner is reviewing the location of a controversial Brisbane northside speed camera, after pictures of it posted on social media went viral.

The speed camera van was parked on the bike path of the Deagon Deviation in Bracken Ridge on Boxing Day.

Speed camera van parked on a bike track in Bracken Ridge. Picture: Neo of Street FX Motorsport and Graphics

Social media users flooded the post with comments slamming the position of the speed camera.

"Ludicrous … Seriously, could I park on that bicycle path and not get booked or towed away?," Ron Warmington wrote of Facebook.

Amanda Buckingham wrote: "The police can drive along the bike path legally in accordance with legislation. Is it morally right? No way!"

A police spokesman said that the van was a police vehicle and an approved mobile speed camera.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said at a press conference today the location of speed cameras was pre-approved and that the Police Commission would be looking into the placement of it.

"There's a lot of effort that goes into where speed cameras are placed, a lot of intelligence a lot of thought," he said.

"I've raised that matter for the Commissioner, she is going to look into that particular matter."

A picture showing the location of the speed camera. Picture: Neo of Street FX Motorsport and Graphics

It comes as Queensland is on track for its lowest road toll since record keeping began.

With only two days left of this year, the road toll for 2019 sits at 217 fatalities.

Last year's road toll was 238.