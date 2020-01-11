Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Why Suzi Taylor is back behind bars

by Greg Stolz
11th Jan 2020 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

FORMER reality TV star and Penthouse centrefold Suzi Taylor is back behind bars after being arrested on the Gold Coast overnight.

Taylor, 49, an ex-contestant on Channel 9's The Block, was on Supreme Court bail after being charged with assaulting and extorting a Tinder date at New Farm in Brisbane late last year.

But she was rearrested on Friday night following a disturbance at her cousin's Currumbin home, where she was listed as living as part of her bail conditions.

Former Block contestant and Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor.
Former Block contestant and Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor.

She was expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with breaching bail.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks prison suzi taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        premium_icon Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        Environment Criticallly endangered plant, animal species identified in draft report

        Contribute to town with the SES

        Contribute to town with the SES

        News The Emerald SES is seeking new volunteers for training.

        Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

        premium_icon Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

        Crime Here are nine truly heartbreaking cases of animal cruelty.

        Five decades of customer service success

        premium_icon Five decades of customer service success

        News Capella Agencies celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.