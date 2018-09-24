Why we might have to wait for royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Australia. Picture: Getty Images

ROYAL fans have been expecting a new arrival since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May.

The public has been on the lookout for any sign the couple may be expecting their first child.

In their first joint interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they would "hopefully start a family in the near future", fuelling speculation the announcement could come at any time.

But it appears we may not get a royal baby for some time now - and it's all due to their upcoming royal tour, reports The Sun.

Parenthood might be a while off for Meghan and Harry. Picture: Cover Images

Despite other couples in their mid-thirties wanting to have a baby as quickly as possible, Meghan and Harry may have to wait as they're visiting countries which carry a risk of contracting Zika.

The itinerary for their tour includes Fiji and Tonga - two places which have been classified as having "a risk of Zika virus transmission."

The National Travel Health Network and Centre, set up by the UK Department of Health, advises women travelling to countries which carry a risk of Zika to "avoid conception while travelling and for up to six months on return."

Meghan, with Harry, was reunited with her mum, Doria Ragland last week. Picture: AP

They also recommend pregnant women shouldn't travel to countries with a risk of Zika virus, meaning it's unlikely Meghan is already pregnant.

The Zika virus can cause birth defects and anomalies including microcephaly, a small head, and is usually contacted by a mosquito bite.

If they choose to follow the advice of health experts, it means they won't start trying for a baby until April at the earliest.

The couple's tour begins on October 16 in Sydney and ends on October 31 in New Zealand.

