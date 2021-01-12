Why there will soon be more helicopters in our skies

Helicopter inspections across Central Queensland over the coming months will help Powerlink Queensland maintain the reliability and safety of its electricity transmission network. Picture: supplied

Low-flying helicopters will be visible across the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region over the coming months.

The helicopter inspections in Central Queensland are part of a Powerlink Queensland program to maintain the reliability and safety of its electricity transmission network.

Powerlink executive general manager of operations and service delivery Gary Edwards said the aim of the inspections was to be as quick and non-disruptive as possible.

Inspections will take place from January to March (weather permitting) in areas including Alligator Creek, Bowen, Coppabella, Hay Point, Moranbah, Mount Britton, Mount Coolon and Nebo where Powerlink’s Queensland network is located.

Mr Edwards said during the aerial inspections, the helicopter pilot would endeavour to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops.

“Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines,” he said.

Mr Edwards said Powerlink was aware that low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock and encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact Powerlink for further information.

Phone 1800 635 369 or visit www.powerlink.com.au/helicopter-activities.

