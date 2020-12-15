Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BBL - Thunder v Heat
BBL - Thunder v Heat
Cricket

Why this Thunder batsman is the toast of CQ sports club

Pam McKay
15th Dec 2020 4:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Sydney Thunder got the points, but it was Emerald Brothers Cricket Club that was the big winner in last night’s BBL match.

The club received $9500 courtesy of the Toyota Bash for Cash, in which Toyota, in partnership with Channel 7, rewards selected local clubs with $500 for every six.

A total of 19 sixes were hit in the contest, in which the Thunder scored an unlikely win over the Brisbane Heat in Canberra.

Daniel Sams was the hero for the Thunder – and for Emerald Brothers – as he smashed seven sixes in his match-winning innings of 65 not out off just 25 balls.

Heat skipper Chris Lynn also helped to bolster the tally, with five sixes in his score of 69.

Emerald Brothers secretary Lyn Brown said it was a fantastic result for the club.

“It was exciting to watch,” she said.

“It looked a bit slow there for a while and then a couple of Heat fellas opened up.

“At half-time we had 10 and we thought we’d be happy with that and then the Thunder went to work and we finished up with 19.”

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club will receive $9500 courtesy of the Toyota Bash for Cash.
Emerald Brothers Cricket Club will receive $9500 courtesy of the Toyota Bash for Cash.

The Bash for Cash is open to clubs that are registered as part of the Toyota Good for Cricket raffle, and Emerald Brothers is one of 40 that will benefit from the cash giveaway.

Brown put together a nomination, in which she mentioned the great work of the club’s amazing volunteers and its family culture.

She also highlighted how lighting at their grounds, the Emerald Showgrounds, would help to grow the club and ultimately benefit the whole community.

She got a phone call last week to say it had been successful.

“We spread the word around all our supporters, and everyone was pretty keen,” she said.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club has seven junior and one senior team. Photo: Contributed.
Emerald Brothers Cricket Club has seven junior and one senior team. Photo: Contributed.

“We’d been watching all the other Big Bash games to see how much each club gets.

“I think the other totals were $3000 and $5500 so last night’s was the biggest so far.”

Brown said it was exciting to see the club profiled through photos and videos at the start of the broadcast.

“They put up a montage, it was about 30 seconds explaining who we who we are. They mentioned our mascot Larry the Leprechaun and how hot it is in Central Queensland and that we need lights at our field,” she said.

Emerald Brothers has seven junior and one senior team, plus about 40 or 50 youngsters in the Junior Blasters program.

Brown said the installation of lighting was the “big dream” for the club.

“We need half a million dollars for that so this is just the beginning,” she said.

bbl10 brisbane heat channel 7 chris lynn cricketchannel 7daniel samschannel 7daniel sams daniel sams emerald brothers cricket club sydney thunder toyota
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing Rockhampton girl found

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing Rockhampton girl found

        Breaking The 12-year-old girl was reported missing from Rockhampton.

        Three macadamia varieties on global threatened species list

        Premium Content Three macadamia varieties on global threatened species list

        News Australia’s macadamia industry involves 800 plus growers and delivers $850m retail...

        REPORT: CQ hit harder by housing stress, homelessness

        Premium Content REPORT: CQ hit harder by housing stress, homelessness

        News The report commissioned by Everybody’s Home calls for the Government to invest $7.2...

        CQ rain likely in coming days, to taper off at weekend

        Premium Content CQ rain likely in coming days, to taper off at weekend

        Weather Storms should continue throughout Queensland for the rest of the week.