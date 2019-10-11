WHY WE CARE: National Carers Week is back

National Carers Week celebrates unpaid carers and the work they do.

National Carers Week celebrates unpaid carers and the work they do. Patrick Woods

THIS National Carers Week will be recognising around 2.7 million unpaid carers within Australia.

Running from October 13 to 19, the event will focus on 'why we care', chosen as the campaign's 2019 theme.

According to Carers Queensland, this theme encourages Australians to share their stories and say why they care, while the week highlights the challenges that carers face in their line of work.

It's also to allow people to recognise the important contribution these carers make to help both their families and other community members.

Carers Queensland chairman Jim Toohey said carer's week provides an opportunity to raise community awareness.

"One in eight Australians is a carer. The value of their caring role estimated at $60.3 billion per year and yet carers often experience social isolation and find it harder to maintain employment, enter the workforce or participate in education," he said.

This is an unfortunate result, as Australia relies heavily on their help.

"In Queensland, there are 474,300 carers providing 334 million hours of care annually," Mr Toohey said.

Because of this, the existence of National Carers Week is very important as it may also lead to helping carers more in the future.

"Carers, the people they care for and their families are at the centre of everything we do. We work with them to improve their quality of life," Mr Toohey said.